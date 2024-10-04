About Cookies on This Site

34'' UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34'' UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client

34CN650N-6A

(0)

With Cloud compuring environment, you can expect Enhanced Security , Access Anytime, Anywhere, Making Operations More Efficient, Improved Collaboration, Business Continuity and Cost Savings.

Por qué Cloud Computing

Productividad y eficiencia

LG ofrece diversos factores de forma Thin Client. La excelencia en monitores añade valor a tu trabajo, consiguiendo mejores resultados y costes más bajos que con equipos de PC convencionales.

Powerful Performance with Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105), RAM (4GB DDR4) and Storage (16GB eMMC)

Procesador Quad-core

Mayor rendimiento

Con el avanzado procesador Quad-core y su poderoso sistema de memoria, el modelo 34CN650N te ayudará a terminar tu trabajo de una forma más rápida y fácil.

LG monitor offers Wide Viewing Angle 178̊ by IPS. And The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display.

34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Display

Más espacio para trabajar juntos

El 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) ofrece un 33% más de espacio de pantalla comparado con el 16:9 Full HD display. Los paneles IPS dan una calidad de imagen clara y limpia desde cualquier ángulo de visión. Puedes usarlo para ver diferentes ventanas a la vez y compartir fácilmente pantalla con otros compañeros.

Triple-monitor setup with two 27UL850 monitors.

Soporte para hasta 2 pantallas

El espacio de trabajo más productivo

LG 34CN650N es apto para resolución 4K UHD en dos monitores. Con la mayor flexibilidad en la configuración de más de un monitor, ya puedes hacer más en menos tiempo.

*34CN650N display supports up to UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080).

USB Tipo-C™

Con una única conexión de USB Tipo-C™, da una resolución de imagen 4K y transmite los datos con mayor velocidad.
Having online Conference face to face with Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam.

Cámara web de tipo emergente Full HD

Mayor usabilidad y seguridad

Con la cámara web Full HD integrada de tipo emergente, se otorga una mayor seguridad, además de un altavoz integrado, para realizar diversas reuniones y videoconferencias.

Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design .

Diseño Silencioso

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño silencioso aumenta la durabilidad de los 34CN650N y reduce sus costes. La ausencia de ruido y su buena refrigeración ofrece un entorno de trabajo agradable, y su bajo consumo reduce costes de gestión.

product detail view of Virtually Borderless Design, Tilt, Height and feature One Click Stand.

Diseño ergonómico

Espacio de trabajo inteligente

Puedes crear un espacio de trabajo cómodo con una pantalla versátil en cuanto a la inclinación, la altura, el giro y sus ajustes. Al contar con el soporte de un solo clic, podrás ahorrar tiempo, además de no perder tiempo en el propio trabajo.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    UHD

  • Año

    2023

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    VA

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    4000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    DCI-P3 86.4% (CIE1976)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.4

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ(1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    SÍ(1ea)

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Puerto USB descendente

    SÍ(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    3840x2160@144Hz

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    90W

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Modo Lector

  • VRR

  • Super Resolución

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

SONIDO

  • Audio Maxx

  • Altavoz

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    7.7

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.75

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3.95

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    66W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    Menos de 0,5 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    60W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

  • HDMI

    SÍ (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.