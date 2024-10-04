About Cookies on This Site

CBV42-BP

Zero Client TERA2 V Tipo de Cada de Serie

(0)
CBV42-BP
ALTO DESEMPEÑO INFORMÁTICA VIRTUAL

El monitor LG Cloud Monitor (Zero Client) combinado con procesador Teradici® PCoIP y VMware Software resulta en una innovadora solución ‘PCoIP Informática Virtual' para entregar un poderoso y seguro ambiente de informática virtual.

Información de contacto

Para cualquier duda sobre compra o soporte técnico, por favor encuentra tu oficina local en tu país. Si no está listado tu país, por favor contacta al país más cercano al tuyo.
Información de contacto Aprende más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Dispositivo de nube

  • Año

    2019

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • KVM integrado

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (out 1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.2

  • D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • DVI (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    1920 x 1200 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Salida de línea

    NO

  • Entrada de micrófono

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Brillo automático

    NO

  • Debilidad de Color

    NO

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    NO

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • A prueba de parpadeos

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    NO

  • Calibración HW

    NO

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

    NO

  • Estabilizador de negro

    NO

  • Retículo

    NO

  • Otros (Características)

    NO

  • Modo Lector

    NO

  • Super Resolución

    NO

  • Dolby Vision

    NO

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    NO

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

    NO

  • Tecnología de reducción del desenfoque por movimiento

    NO

MECÁNICA

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

SONIDO

  • Audio Maxx

    NO

  • Graves intensos

    NO

  • Altavoz

    NO

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    266 x 199 x 155

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    189 x 144 x 70

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    185 x 144 x 31

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    1.5

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    0.67

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    0.65

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    6W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,5 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

    NO

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.