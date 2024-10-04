About Cookies on This Site

CK500W-3A

Zero Client TERA2 V Tipo de Cada de Serie

(0)
ALTO DESEMPEÑO INFORMÁTICA VIRTUAL

El monitor LG Cloud Monitor (Zero Client) combinado con procesador Teradici® PCoIP y VMware Software resulta en una innovadora solución ‘PCoIP Informática Virtual' para entregar un poderoso y seguro ambiente de informática virtual.

Información de contacto

Para cualquier duda sobre compra o soporte técnico, por favor encuentra tu oficina local en tu país. Si no está listado tu país, por favor contacta al país más cercano al tuyo.
Información de contacto Aprende más
PANEL

  • TAA Complaint

  • Procesador

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • RAM

    512MB

  • Protocolo

    PCoIP

  • Red

    10/100/1000

  • Resolución

    1,920 x 1,200 (DVI)

SALIDAS(SEÑAL)

  • DVI

    DVI-D, DVI-I

  • Otros

    10/100/1000

INTERACTIVO

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

ENTRADA(AUDIO)

  • Entrada Micrófono

SALIDA(AUDIO)

  • Salida de Aurículares

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • 2.0 Entrada USB (6)

  • UPoE disponible con adaptador AUPoE*

    Sí *AUPoE vendido por separado

GABINETE

  • Color

    Black Texture

  • Conjunto (Con Base) (AxAxP)

    7.5” x 5.7” x 2.8”

  • Peso de Conjunto (Con Base)

    1.5 Ibs.

  • Conjunto (Sin Base) (AxAxP)

    7.3” x 5.7” x 1.2”

  • Peso de Conjunto (Sin Base)

    1.5 lbs.

  • Caja (AxAxP)

    10.5” x 7.8” x 6.1”

  • Peso de Caja

    2.9 lbs.

  • Base

    Base detachable

  • VESA Interfaz de montaje estándar

CERTIFICACIONES ESTÁNDAR

  • UL(cUL)

  • FCC-B, CE

  • RoHS

ENERGÍA

  • Tipo

    Adaptadorr (19V DC)

  • Entrada

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal Encendido (typ.)

    6W

  • DC Apagado (Max)

    0.5W

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía

    3-Años Garantía limitada (Partes/Mano de Obra/Luz trasera)

ACCESORIOS

  • Cable de Poder

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.