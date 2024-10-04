About Cookies on This Site

43LT340C3ZB

Serie LT340C

(0)
TV comercial de uso múltiple

TV comercial de uso múltiple

Los televisores LG Commercial Lite están especialmente diseñados para la hostelería y los negocios. Sus huéspedes y clientes agradecerán las interfaces fáciles de usar y la excelente calidad de imagen y vídeo del LT340C.

Mantenimiento más fácil

Supervisión remota en tiempo real

En caso de averías o errores, se dispone de atención remota en tiempo real. Cuando se produce un error, se puede enviar una notificación a través del protocolo SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol).

WOL (Wake-on-LAN)

WOL (Wake-on LAN) permite a los usuarios enviar un mensaje a través de la red para encender las pantallas.

Menú Rápido

Menú Rápido

LG ha creado un nuevo Menú Rápido (versión 3.0), más fácil y sencillo que nunca. Además podrás reproducir vídeos promocionales.
Supervisión remota en tiempo real

Supervisión remota en tiempo real

Este televisor LG cuenta con la certificación Crestron Connected, una función dedicada a la sala de reuniones y que responde a la creciente necesidad del mercado de espacios de reunión corporativos.

* Es un sistema de control en red.
Los sistemas de control AV disponibles pueden variar.
DPM (Display Power Management)

DPM (Display Power Management)

A partir de ahora, puedes configurar la función DPM (Display Power Management) activando la función. Cuando no hay señal, el televisor entra en el modo DPM para gestionar la energía de forma eficiente.
Clonación de datos USB

Clonación de datos USB

La clonación de datos USB hace que la gestión de varias pantallas sea más eficiente para un funcionamiento óptimo, ya que los usuarios no tienen que configurar cada pantalla una por una. Una vez que los usuarios copien los datos a un USB en una pantalla, se distribuirán fácilmente a las demás a través de un plug-in USB.
Programador de tiempo

Programador de tiempo

Crea tu propio programador horario. Una vez que establezcas las horas de apertura/cierre y los días festivos, el televisor se encenderá/apagará según el horario de trabajo.
Salida de altavoz externa

Salida de altavoz externa

Mejora la experiencia de entretenimiento añadiendo un altavoz adicional. Los huéspedes escuchan y controlan el audio del televisor desde cualquier lugar de las áreas de negocio, incluidos los baños.
Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.