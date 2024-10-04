About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie US342H
50US342H9ZC EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie US342H

50US342H9ZC EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
50US342H9ZC

Serie US342H

(0)
Front view with infill image
Pro:Centric Menú Directo y Rápido.

4K UHD Hospitality TV.

La serie de televisores comerciales US342H ofrece a los hoteles una solución de televisor económica con Pro:Centric Direct para una solución en dos partes (con un decodificador externo). Cuenta con una resolución UHD que crea detalles vivos y una imagen prácticamente impecable. Además, incluso cuando se utiliza el US342H solo sin decodificador, se ofrecer una interfaz de usuario mediante el uso de plantillas de menú rápido.

4K UHD Hospitality TV.

*Todas las imágenes son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Pro:Centric Direct.

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas con una variedad de plantillas. Permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente proporcionando una gestor personalizado controlando eficazmente todos los televisores de las habitaciones mostrando el contenido, a través de RF.

Pro:Centric Direct.

*Es posible que algunas funciones de Pro:Centric Direct no sean compatibles con la serie US342H.

Menú Rápido.

Menú Rápido.

Disfruta de la solución fácil de LG del menú de inicio. Ahora LG proporciona el nuevo Menú Rápido (Ver 3.0), haciéndolo más fácil e intuitivo que nunca.

Clonación de Datos de USB.

Clonación de Datos de USB.

La clonación de datos USB hace que la configuración de varias pantallas sea más eficiente para un funcionamiento óptimo. No es necesario configurar cada pantalla una por una, los datos pueden copiarse a un USB en una pantalla y se distribuirán a otras pantallas a través de un complemento USB.

Modo Hotel (Modo de Visualización Pública).

Modo Hotel (Modo de Visualización Pública).

Desde la selección de canales hasta el nivel de volumen, puedes controlar la configuración del televisor en las áreas de negocio.

Funda Antirrobo para Chromecast Dongle.

Funda Antirrobo para Chromecast Dongle.

Evita el robo de tu Chromecast Dongle instalado utilizando la funda antirrobo de LG.*La funda del dongle anterior es el modelo AM-AC18BA. (* Se vende por separado)

Salida de Altavoz Externa.

Salida de Altavoz Externa.

Mejora la experiencia de entretenimiento con un altavoz adicional. Los invitados pueden escuchar y controlar el audio del televisor desde cualquier lugar, incluso desde los baños.*Esta función puede tener una restricción dependiendo del entorno de instalación.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro:Centric V

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UM73

  • Tipo de peana

    Sin peana (para accesorio: 1 poste) *32~55": Giratorio/otros: Fijo

  • Color frontal

    Ceramic Black

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    50

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 4.5

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Activación de RF

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (autodiagnóstico (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Video

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Insert Image

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de línea)

  • Reproducción automática de USB/reproducción+

    SÍ (Reproducción automática de USB)

  • Instant ON

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (HOSPITALES)

  • Modo auriculares sanitarios

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

  • Credenza/agujero para tornillo de seguridad

    SÍ (necesita peana)

  • Placa de bloqueo (para instalación fácil)

    SÍ (necesita peana)

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1215 x 775 x 175 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Peso embalaje

    14.1 kg

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • TV sin peana

    11.3 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    157W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    129W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A

  • Consumo energético encendido

    85W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    118

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    G

  • Modo SDR encendido

    84W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    113W

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ud)

  • USB (Ver.)

    SÍ (2ud/2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    SÍ (2ud)

  • Entrada AV

  • Entrada de componente (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    1 (Service)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9 pines)

  • ECI (conector RJ12)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.