Serie WS960H

65WS960H2ZD

Serie WS960H

(0)
Diseño Galería 4K OLED Hospitalidad TV.

Experiencia completa.

El mueble de TV ya no es necesario. El WS960H puede integrarse de forma natural en tu espacio con un diseño de galería y un montaje empotrado.

Experiencia completa.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

LG OLED Auto-iluminado.

Esta TV de LG es única gracias a su tecnología de autoiluminación. Millones de píxeles OLED se unen para ofrecer el siguiente nivel de televisor. Disfruta del negro profundo, los colores intensos y la calidad de imagen viva.

LG OLED Auto-iluminado.

Obras de arte adornando tus paredes.

El WS960H es un televisor inspirado en el arte, con líneas perfectas, un marco ultrafino y un diseño elegante, con un espacio estrecho entre la pared y la pantalla. Los televisores de LG hacen que brille el contenido y complementan el interior de las habitaciones de los hoteles incluso cuando están apagados.

Obra de arte adornando tus paredes, Un soporte para montar en la pared, para organizar los cables, * 65 pulgadas, 19,9mm (65 pulgadas), 23.1mm (55 inch).

Pro: Centric Direct.

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la gestión remota basada en servicios y redes IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente proporcionando una interfaz personalizada y eficaz para todos los televisores de la habitación. La versión actual de PCD proporciona un control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como la función de control de voz a través del Procesamiento del Lenguaje Natural (NLP) de LG. Estas funciones relacionadas con el IoT y la voz serán su punto de partida para preparar las habitaciones de hotel de la próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Pro:Centric Direct, Habitación de Control, Servidor, IP or RF, Habitaciones Hotel.

* Algunos dispositivos pueden tener una compatibilidad limitada con la función IoT.

Reconocimiento de Voz.

Reconocimiento de voz.

Desde una interacción perfecta hasta una experiencia de usuario consistente, LG da un paso más para liderar el mercado de los televisores comerciales incluyendo el reconocimiento de voz, lo que permite a los usuarios controlarlas fácilmente. Nuestras soluciones estables y fiables basadas en webOS y Pro:Centric Direct mejorarán significativamente la competitividad de nuestros productos y servicios, ayudándote a conseguir un negocio exitoso en el futuro.

* Control nativo de TV
* Control basado en el servidor
* Se necesita el Magic Motion Remote (se vende por separado)
Más innovador LG webOS 5.0.

Más innovador LG webOS 5.0.

Descubre las últimas funciones de LG Smart TV. Los nuevos modos Modo Display y Gallery te permiten utilizar el televisor como un reloj personalizado.
Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro:Centric Smart

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    GX

  • Tipo de peana

    Sin peana (para accesorio: 2 postes)

  • Color frontal

    N/A (Cinema Screen)

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Sonido IA

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    40W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

  • LG Sound Sync

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    65

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    500 nit

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

    SÍ (solo teletexto)

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • Navegador web

  • Compatibilidad con Magic Remote

    SÍ (integrado)

  • Mood Display

  • Gallery Mode

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • DIAL

  • Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth

  • Reconocimiento por voz (independiente/solución)

  • IoT

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Activación de RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (IP remoto)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Video

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de altavoz externo)

  • Instant ON

  • V-Lan Tag

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (HOSPITALES)

  • Modo auriculares sanitarios

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Temporizador de sincronización con NTP

  • BEACON

  • Video Tag

    SÍ (2 vídeo)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    300 x 300 mm

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas con peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1446 x 888 x 284 mm

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1600 x 970 x 175 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1446 x 830 x 19.9 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    8.9/8.9/8.7/11.6 mm

  • Peso embalaje

    37.6 kg

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0 mm

  • TV con peana

    29.8 kg

  • TV sin peana

    29.0 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    457W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    438.1W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    MMR

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    N/A (Attached)

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A+

  • Consumo energético encendido

    106W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    147

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    F

  • Modo SDR encendido

    97W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    172W

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ud)

  • USB (Ver.)

    SÍ (2ud/2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    SÍ (2ud)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3,5mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (conector telefónico)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.