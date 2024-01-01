About Cookies on This Site

Room Visual

EDUCACIÓN

BU50N se instala en el techo de la sala de formación
BU50N está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

proyector láser 4K UHDBU50N

BU50N está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

BU50N Proyector
láser 4K UHD real

  • Real 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 5000 lúmenes ANSI
  • Tamaño de la pantalla: 40”~300”
  • Ajuste trapezoidal de 12 puntos
  • Conectividad inalámbrica
  • HDbaseT
  • DICOM
HEALTHCARE

BF50 se instala en el techo de la sala de conferencias médicas
BF50 está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

proyector láser WUXGABF50

BF50 está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

BF50 Proyector láser WUXGA

  • WUXGA (1900 x 1200)
  • 5000 lúmenes ANSI
  • Tamaño de la pantalla: 40”~300”
  • webOS 4.5
  • Conectividad inalámbrica
  • HDbaseT
  • DICOM
ENTRETENIMIENTO

BU50N se instala en el techo de un pub grande
BU50N está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

proyector láser 4K UHDBU50N

BU50N está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

BU50N Proyector
láser 4K UHD real

  • Real 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 5000 lúmenes ANSI
  • Tamaño de la pantalla: 40”~300”
  • Ajuste trapezoidal de 12 puntos
  • Conectividad inalámbrica
  • HDbaseT
  • DICOM
MUSEO

dos arte de pared por dos HU85L en museo
HU85L está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

proyector láser 4K realHU85L

HU85L está instalado en el techo y muestra características de bala

HU85L Proyector
láser 4K UHD real

  • Real 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • 2,700 lúmenes ANSI
  • UST: Relación de alcance 0.19
  • Ajuste de 12 puntos
  • webOS 4.5
  • Conectividad inalámbrica
Por qué LG ProBeam

LG ProBeam ofrece la mejor tecnología de proyección a pantalla gigante y alta resolución, diseñada específicamente para mejorar el desempeño en presentaciones o videoconferencias en el entorno profesional.

  • Proyector laser 4K
    UHD real en hasta 300 pulgadas

    Alta resolución
    a pantalla gigante

    LG, líder mundial en proyectores LED y Smart TV integrado, mantiene en la gama LG ProBeam sus altos estándares tecnológicos con una resolución 4K en pantallas de hasta 300 pulgadas; una entrega perfecta de contenido potente.

  • 20,000 horas de vida útil

    Rentabilidad

    La fuente de luz láser de hasta 20,000 horas de funcionamiento es la opción más rentable y con menores gastos de mantenimiento para su negocio.

  • Ajuste trapezoidal de 12 puntos

    Instalación fácil
    y flexible

    La funcionalidad de. ajuste trapezoidal en 12 puntos, zoom x1,6 y su desplazamiento de lente, permite una más fácil instalación incluso en distintos entornos, además de permitir configuraciones de pantalla mucho más precisas.

Logros innovadores de los proyectores de LG

  1. 2007
    imagen del producto de HS101
    HS101 El primer
    proyector LED
    portátil del mundo
  2. 2010
    imagen del producto de HX300
    HX300 El primer
    proyector
    portátil de 300lm del mundo
  3. 2012
    imagen del producto de PA75K
    PA75K El primer
    proyector SMART TV
    del mundo con Magic Control
  4. 2013
    imagen del producto de PF85K
    PF85K El primer
    proyector inteligente
    con reconocimiento
    de voz del mundo
  5. 2015
    imagen del producto de PF1000U
    PF1000U El proyector
    FHD tiro corto más pequeño del mundo
  6. 2017
    imagen del producto de HF80JA
    HF80JA El primer
    proyector portátil
    FHD láser de 2.000 lm del mundo
  7. 2018
    imagen del producto de HU80KA
    HU80KA Primer proyector
    del mundo con
    espejo láser 4K real
    con diseño vertical
  8. 2019
    imagen del producto de HU85LA
    HU85LA Primera tecnología
    láser de 3 canales del mundo
    (con láser dual)
  9. 2020
    imagen del producto de BU50N
    BU50N Proyector profesional
    láser 4K real
  10. arrow

Encuentre una solución
global con LG Business

El personal médico ve la pantalla de la Pantalla médica LG Pantalla médica LG
El personal médico ve la pantalla del dispositivo en la nube LG Medical. dispositivo en la nube LG
El personal médico ve la pantalla del monitor LG UltraWide. Monitores y portátiles LG

