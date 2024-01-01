We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
proyector láser 4K UHDBU60P
BU60P
Proyector
láser 4K UHD real
- Real 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 6000 lúmenes ANSI
- Tamaño de la pantalla: 40″~300″
- Ajuste trapezoidal de 12 puntos
- Conectividad inalámbrica
- HDbaseT
- DICOM