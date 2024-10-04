About Cookies on This Site

Video Wall de 49'' 500 nits FHD con bisel delgado
Video Wall de 49'' 500 nits FHD con bisel delgado

49VL5G-M

Video Wall de 49'' 500 nits FHD con bisel delgado

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Increíble inmersión con un bisel ultraestrecho

Un hombre mira una gran pantalla pegada al escaparate de una tienda de deportes.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página web son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

Pantallas grandes y compactas con marco ultra fino

Pantallas grandes sin fisuras con bisel ultraestrecho

El bisel ultraestrecho crea un muro digital visualmente impactante para ofrecer eficazmente contenidos dinámicos y sumergir a los espectadores. La gran pantalla que genera es suficiente para cautivar la atención de los transeúntes.

La serie VL5G-M tiene un menor espacio de imagen entre las pantallas en mosaico en comparación con LG Conventional, por lo que su contenido se ve bien sin que le moleste el espacio.

Reducción de la brecha de imagen

La serie VL5G-M incluye un algoritmo de mejora de la imagen que puede reducir los huecos de imagen entre las pantallas en mosaico cuando se reproducen vídeos. Los objetos situados en los límites del bisel se ajustan para lograr una experiencia de visualización perfecta.

* El "LG Convencional" se refiere a las pantallas que no incluyen un algoritmo de mejora de la imagen.

Una mujer mira la pantalla instalada arriba.

Mayor ángulo de visión

Las pantallas de gran tamaño suelen colocarse a una altura superior a la del ojo humano, por lo que una calidad de imagen uniforme es esencial para los videowalls. El ángulo de visión de la serie VL5G-M es lo suficientemente alto como para mostrar colores vivos en toda la pantalla sin distorsión.

* Resultados basados en pruebas internas. Los resultados reales de las pruebas pueden diferir según el entorno y el equipo de medición.

Ángulo de visualización más ancho

Amplio ángulo de visión

La tecnología de paneles IPS de LG permite un mejor control de los cristales líquidos, lo que a su vez permite ver la pantalla desde prácticamente cualquier ángulo. Gracias a ello, la serie VL5G-M capta la atención y cautiva a más espectadores con colores realistas, independientemente de su posición de visualización.

Ajuste de color fáciil

Fácil ajuste del color

En función del contenido, la temperatura de color de la pantalla puede ajustarse fácilmente en incrementos de 100K mediante un mando a distancia.

La pantalla se controla fácilmente mediante una interfaz gráfica de usuario fácil de usar y un mando a distancia.

Ajuste del balance de blancos

En los videowalls convencionales, el balance de blancos se ajustaba sólo en el modo "full-white", pero la serie VL5G-M permite modificar cada valor de la escala de grises para lograr un ajuste más detallado y preciso del balance de blancos.

La pantalla se controla fácilmente mediante una interfaz gráfica de usuario fácil de usar y un mando a distancia.

Estructura de menús fácil de usar

La estructura del menú ha sido optimizada para su uso comercial. Simplifica los flujos de aproximación y agrupa funciones similares, adoptando una interfaz gráfica de usuario más intuitiva para facilitar su uso. De este modo, los usuarios pueden evitar tener que hacer ensayo y error al explorar las funciones deseadas y gestionar las pantallas.

La pantalla se controla fácilmente mediante una interfaz gráfica de usuario fácil de usar y un mando a distancia.

Interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva

La GUI (Graphic User Interface) está cuidadosamente diseñada con un control remoto de navegación de cuatro direcciones que permite a los usuarios cambiar fácilmente a otras configuraciones. Además, adopta un tipo de letra grande para mejorar la visibilidad, lo que es necesario cuando los usuarios quieren controlar las pantallas desde distancias relativamente lejanas.
Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    49

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    500,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 3%

  • Vida útil

    60.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    1.4

  • Entrada DP

    SÍ (HDCP 1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    Entrada: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Salida: DP

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    16.9Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    21.9Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    NO

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    NO

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    NO

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

    NO

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    No webOS

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

    NO

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    NO

  • Reproducir vía URL

    NO

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

    NO

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

    NO

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

    NO

  • Administrador de control

    NO

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

    NO

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

  • Inversión de escaneo

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    100W

  • Máx.

    120W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    IP5X tested

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.