Ultra Light Series
Ultra Light Series
Serie GSCD UltraLigera
Hay una pantalla LED instalada en la esquina del edificio.
* Sólo serie GSCD100-GR
* Requiere la compra del modelo instalable en esquina de 90°.
Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por favor, póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitorizados por LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
Todas las especificaciones
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
10.41
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
48x24
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
500x250mm
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.35
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
1x2
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
48x48pixel
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1000x85.1mm
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.250
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.5
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
26.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
9,216
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum Profile
-
Service Access
Front or Rear (select one only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
7,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
136
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
14,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
165
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
55
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
660
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
563
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
188
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2252
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30°C to +50°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP65
-
IP rating Rear
IP65
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
Yes
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf