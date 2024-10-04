About Cookies on This Site

WP400
La plataforma de Señalización Inteligente fácil de usar

Plataforma webOS SMART SIGNAGE fácil de usar

La caja WP400 webOS opera con la versión 4.0 y se actualiza independientemente de su plataforma original. Puede ejecutar diferentes tareas a la vez mientras reproduce contenido, y aportando una excelente experiencia al usuario.
Actualización a la plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS 4.0
Gran escalabilidad

Actualización a la Plataforma webOS SMART SIGNAGE 4.0 

El WP400 puede aplicarse a cualquier tipo de Digital Signage de LG, independientemente de la plataforma. La caja webOS provee funciones de fácil uso con menús esenciales dedicados para negocios. De este modo, los usuarios son capaces de manejarlo fácilmente y distribuir el contenido o desarrollar aplicaciones basadas en web para múltiples dispositivos simultáneamente.
Reproducción de vídeo UHD compatible
Reproductor multimedia de alto rendimiento

Reproducción de vídeo UHD compatible

El WP400 admite reproducción de vídeo de alta calidad ultra HD que ofrece detalles realistas del color, con una definición cuatro veces más alta que FHD. 
Capacidad de control de la pantalla
Reproductor multimedia de alto rendimiento

Capacidad de control de la pantalla

Más allá de la administración del contenido, los comandos de control del WP400 pueden ser enviados a las señales digitales de LG a través de la conexión del cable RS232C. Esto permite a los usuarios configurar la pantalla de forma flexible con los valores de visualización como la potencia, el brillo o el volumen para un funcionamiento óptimo.
Menú de inicio todo en uno
Plataforma inteligente de fácil uso

Menú de inicio todo en uno

El WP400 ofrece un menú de inicio que muestra información clave en un vistazo. Muestra el estado de los dispositivos, un menú de gestión de contenido, y atajos que conducen a configuraciones rápidas y mejoran enormemente la usabilidad.
Gestión de contenido integrado
Plataforma inteligente de fácil uso

Gestión de contenido integrado

El CMS (Sistema de gestión de contenidos) integrado permite a los usuarios editar contenidos usando fuentes internas/externas y establecer listas de reproducción para reproducir en el horario deseado. Los usuarios pueden explorar fácilmente y gestionar el contenido a través del GUI intuitivo, usando varios dispositivos, desde un control remoto hasta un ordenador portátil.
Etiquetas de vídeo múltiple
Operación flexible

Etiquetas de vídeo múltiple

Se pueden reproducir varios videos al mismo tiempo usando la función de etiquetas de vídeo múltiple. Esto te da una mayor flexibilidad para organizar y desarrollar contenido cuando varios elementos de contenido necesitan ser reproducidos simultáneamente a través de aplicaciones web.

*Las etiquetas de 2 vídeos puede expandirse a etiquetas de 4 vídeos en el 3Q de 2019.

pantalla_múltiple_con_pbp/PIP
Operación flexible

Pantalla múltiple con PBP/PIP

La función de pantalla múltiple PBP (Imagen por imagen) muestra en una sola pantalla con hasta 4 fuentes de entrada, mientras el PIP (Imagen en Imagen) admite la reproducción de la pantalla principal y la secundaria al mismo tiempo con varios diseños. Esto da gran flexibilidad al asignar espacio para cada contenido.
Compatibilidad con Soluciones LG SuperSign
Operación flexible

Compatibilidad con Soluciones LG SuperSign

LG SuperSign es un software de solución para la gestión integrada de Digital Signage. Con SuperSign, la creación y distribución de contenido se vuelve más fácil, y el control centralizado se vuelve más simple, ayudando a tu negocio ahorrar tiempo y operar de manera más efectiva desde diferentes ubicaciones
Servicio de atención remota en tiempo real
Operación flexible

Servicio de atención remota en tiempo real

El mantenimiento se vuelve más sencillo y rápido con el servicio opcional Signage 365 Care*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionado por LG service. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en el lugar de trabajo del cliente para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios a control remoto, asegurando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios del cliente.

*La disponibilidad del servicio "Signage 365 Care" puede diferir por región, por lo tanto por favor, contacte a un representante de LG en su región para mayor detalle..

