Pantalla táctil Open Frame 43”
Pantalla táctil Open Frame 43”

43TNF5J-B

Pantalla táctil Open Frame 43”

Nueva pantalla de marco abierto una óptima solución que se adapta a cualquier entorno para una mejor personalización

En un concesionario de coches, un hombre toca el TNF5J para cambiar el color de un coche en la pantalla.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son de carácter ilustrativo.

Diseño delgado y ligero

Esta pantalla táctil usa la tecnología In-Cell que da como resultado un diseño delgado y de marco estrecho, al contrario que otros modelos táctiles convencionales que al requerir piezas táctiles adicionales forman una película de mayor grosor. 

La pantalla convencional tiene un sensor táctil entre la capa de vidrio de cubierta y las capas de vidrio CF y TFT, mientras que In-cell Touch tiene un sensor táctil entre la capa de vidrio CF y la capa de vidrio TFT sin una capa de vidrio de cubierta.

Calidad de imagen vívida

En comparación con los productos táctiles convencionales, este display ofrece una calidad de imagen clara y vívida sin efectos blanquecinos causados por las capas adicionales de la película del sensor táctil.

 

Mientras que los paisajes en la pantalla convencional se ven borrosos, la imagen en el In-cell Touch es clara.

Instalación flexible 

Al contener piezas integradas como la pantalla táctil, el display y el webOS, los usuarios pueden realizar un diseño libre y personalizado a sus propias necesidades.

Se pueden colocar varios tipos de pantallas con TNF5J, como pantallas de quiosco y pantallas publicitarias.

Una mujer toca un quiosco para elegir una hamburguesa del menú.

Rendimiento continuo

La excelente durabilidad de esta pantalla táctil permite su uso en quioscos que requieren de un funcionamiento 24/7.

Con un amplio ángulo de visión de 178 grados, el contenido de la pantalla es visible desde cualquier ángulo.

Amplio ángulo de visión

La tecnología del panel IPS proporciona un mejor control de los cristales líquidos, lo que a su vez permite ver la pantalla en prácticamente cualquier ángulo.
Una mujer está tocando un TNF5J instalado en la parte inferior. El TNF5J se instala inclinado hacia la mujer para que pueda ver bien el contenido de la pantalla.

Pantalla inclinable

Cuando se instala una pantalla en lugares bajos, generalmente se inclina para la comodidad de visualización del usuario. Esta pantalla de LG puede instalarse con una inclinación máxima de hasta 45 grados.

El usuario coloca los diez dedos en la pantalla TNF5J para tocarla.

Multi-tactibilidad

Este display proporciona una sensación táctil más realista, ya que puede reconocer hasta 10 puntos táctiles al mismo tiempo.

Gestión de alto rendimiento con webOS 6.0

La plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva** y proporciona a SI y/o a los desarrolladores herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples como SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, aplicaciones de muestra.

Una serie de tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma webOS.

* SoC: sistema en chip
** GUI: interfaz gráfica de usuario

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    43

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    NO

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    9ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 12%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (mín.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada DP

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    USB2.0 tipo B (1ea)

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    10.4Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    12.4Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    967.2 x 558.4 x 38.0mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1064 x 665 x 156mm

  • Manija

    NO

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    200 x 200 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    NO

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    NO

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

    NO

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

    NO

  • Sincronización de red local

    NO

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

    NO

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    NO

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

    NO

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    95W

  • Máx.

    110W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    67W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • Nube SuperSign

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    Max. 45 degree

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø6 mm ↑

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    90ms ↓

  • Precisión (típ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    Windows 10

  • Punto multitáctil

    Máx. 10 puntos

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.