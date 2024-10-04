We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Serie UR640S
LG TV Signage con funciones esenciales para tu negocio
LG 86UR640S Essential Function
*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son de carácter ilustrativo
*'LG Convencional' se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.
*SoC*SoC: Sistema en chip
**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario
Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS
LG 86UR640S Simple Advertisement
*LG Promota se puede descargar en App Store y Google Play.
Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS
LG 86UR640S SuperSign CMS
*LG SuperSign CMS se vende por separado.
*LG SuperSign Control debe adquirirse por separado
*Se requiere la configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en red
Promoción & Contenido en Tiempo Real
LG 86UR640S Content Sharing
*Soporte preestablecido Vertical : Empresa / Gobierno / Comercio, Sala de reuniones.
Servicio ConnectedCare de LG en tiempo real
LG 86UR640S ConnectedCare Service
*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado.
Todas las especificaciones
INFORMACIÓN
-
Categoría
Smart TV Signage
DISEÑO
-
Nombre de la herramienta
UP8000
-
Tipo de peana
2 postes
-
Color frontal
Ashed Blue
PANTALLA
-
Tamaño (pulgadas)
50
-
Resolución
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brillo (Típico)
400 nit
VÍDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
SÍ
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
SÍ
AUDIO (SONIDO)
-
Altavoz (salida de audio)
20W
-
LG Sound Sync
SÍ
SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL / SECAM
-
Teletexto (teletexto auto)
SÍ
ESTÁNDAR
-
Seguridad
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
FUNCIÓN SMART
-
Versión de webOS
webOS 6.0
-
Navegador web
SÍ
-
Mood Display
SÍ
-
Wi-Fi
SÍ
-
Bluetooth
SÍ
-
Soft AP
SÍ
-
Screen Share
SÍ
-
DIAL
SÍ
-
Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth
SÍ
-
HDMI-ARC
SÍ (HDMI2)
CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA
-
USB Cloning
SÍ
-
WOL
SÍ
-
SNMP
SÍ
-
Diagnóstico
SÍ (autodiagnóstico (USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
SÍ (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
SÍ (1.4)
-
Salida IR
SÍ (RS-232C)
-
Código Multi IR
SÍ
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
SÍ
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
SÍ
-
Insert Image
SÍ
-
One Channel Map
SÍ
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
SÍ (Salida de línea)
-
Port Block
SÍ
-
Lock mode
SÍ (limitado)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
SÍ
-
Modo de ahorro de energía
SÍ
FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)
-
Instalación vertical
SÍ
-
A prueba de fallos
SÍ
-
Play Via URL
SÍ
-
Ajuste del servidor NTP
SÍ
-
Compatibilidad con certificación Creston
SÍ
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
SÍ
-
Programador horario
SÍ
-
RTC (Reloj en tiempo real)
SÍ
-
Temporizador de sincronización con NTP
SÍ
-
BEACON
SÍ
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
SÍ
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
SÍ
COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE CON SUPERSIGN
-
Control / Control Plus
SÍ
-
CMS(Premium)
SÍ
-
Simple Editor
SÍ
-
LG Connected Care
SÍ
CONECTIVIDADES
-
Entrada HDMI
YES (x3)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (x1 / 2.0)
-
Entrada RF
YES (x2)
-
Salida de audio digital (óptica)
SÍ
-
Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)
SÍ
-
Salida de Auriculares
SÍ
-
Ranura CI
SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (uso previsto)
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)
SÍ (conector telefónico)
-
Solo LG SVC (conector telefónico)
SÍ
MECÁNICO
-
Compatible con VESA
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
SÍ
MEDIDAS/PESO
-
Medidas con peana (An.xAl.xPr.)
1121 x 708 x 232 mm
-
Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)
1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm
-
Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)
1215 x 775 x 152 mm
-
Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)
7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm
-
TV con peana
11.9 kg
-
TV sin peana
11.7 kg
-
Peso embalaje
14.6 kg
ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN
-
Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)
CA 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Consumo energético (máx.)
144.8W
-
Consumo energético (típico)
118.8W
-
Consumo en Stanby
Under 0.5W
ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))
-
Clase ErP
A++
-
Consumo energético encendido
48W
-
Relación de luminancia (%)
65
-
Consumo medio anual (kWh)
67
ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))
-
Grado SDR
G
-
Modo SDR encendido
79W
-
Grado HDR
G
-
Modo HDR encendido
98W
ACCESORIOS
-
Tipo remoto
S-Con
-
Cable de Ailimentación
YES (1.5M, Straight Type)
