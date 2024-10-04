About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie UR640S
50UR640S9ZD EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie UR640S

50UR640S9ZD EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
50UR640S

Serie UR640S

(0)
LG 50UR640S Front View

LG TV Signage con funciones esenciales para tu negocio

LG 86UR640S Essential Function

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web son de carácter ilustrativo

LG 86UR640S Ultra HD Resolution

Excelente Calidad de Imagen con Resolución Ultra HD

Con una resolución 4 veces superior a la FHD, hace que el color y los detalles de los contenidos sean más vivos y realistas. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión aplicado con un panel IPS, proporciona contenidos claros.
LG 86UR640S Slim Depth

Diseño Mejorado con Poca Profundidad

Más delgada que el modelo LG convencional* para ahorrar espacio y facilitar la instalación. Además, su sofisticado color azul ceniza mejora la decoración del espacio donde se instala el producto.

*'LG Convencional' se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.

LG 86UR640S webOS 6.0

Alto rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, actualizado en SoC* y motor web, está disponible en la serie UR640S para una ejecución fluida de varias tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario con una GUI intuitiva.**

*SoC*SoC: Sistema en chip
**GUI: Interfaz gráfica de usuario

Contenido Integrado & Gestión de Grupos

El sistema de gestión de contenidos y grupos integrados permite editar y reproducir contenidos, programar listas de reproducción y grupos, Además de controlar la señalización a través del mando a distancia, el ratón y el teléfono móvil sin necesidad de utilizar un PC o un software independiente. Esto simplifica la gestión de contenidos.

Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS

Usando la aplicación Promota* de LG, puedes crear fácilmente contenidos propios de visualización. Con Promota, puedes crear texto e imágenes para tu propio perfil de negocio, así como ofrecer información como noticias de eventos, menús de temporada o promociones.

LG 86UR640S Simple Advertisement

*LG Promota se puede descargar en App Store y Google Play.

Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS es un programa de gestión integrado que soporta la creación y gestión de medios digitales y el despliegue de contenidos, ideal para optimizar la emisión. Con sus sencillos e intuitivos menús y opciones de diseño, aumenta la eficiencia para la creación y edición de contenidos, la programación y la distribución, mejorando la experiencia del usuario. Además, admite múltiples pantallas y cuentas que puede vincularse a bases de datos externas y permite el acceso al servidor desde dispositivos móviles

LG 86UR640S SuperSign CMS

*LG SuperSign CMS se vende por separado.

LG 86UR640S Quick

Control Rápido y Sencillo del contenido con LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control es el software de control básico y puedes administrar hasta 100 pantallas a través de una sola cuenta y servidor. La potencia, el volumen y la programación se pueden ajustar de forma remota y se admiten actualizaciones de firmware.

*LG SuperSign Control debe adquirirse por separado

LG 86UR640S Compatible with AV Control Systems

Compatible con Sistemas de Control AV

La serie UR640S es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para una alta compatibilidad con los controles AV profesionales para lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

*Se requiere la configuración inicial desde la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
**Control basado en red

LG 86UR640S Display Power Management Support

Administración de la energía de la pantalla

La administración de energía de la pantalla (DPM) se puede configurar para que esté encendida solo cuando hay una señal de TV presente para administrar la energía de manera más eficiente.

Promoción & Contenido en Tiempo Real

Con Beacon y Bluetooth ® Low Energy (BLE), las tiendas pueden proporcionar cupones e información en tiempo real y además se puede compartir contenido entre dispositivos conectados en una red Wi-Fi.

LG 86UR640S Content Sharing

LG 86UR640S Wireless Access Point

Punto de acceso inalámbrico

La serie UR640S funciona como un router virtual que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.
LG 86UR640S Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs

Fácil configuración del menú para cada sector

La serie UR640S aumenta la comodidad de los usuarios organizando los menús de uso frecuente* por sectores

*Soporte preestablecido Vertical : Empresa / Gobierno / Comercio, Sala de reuniones.

Servicio ConnectedCare de LG en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare *, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto.

LG 86UR640S ConnectedCare Service

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Smart TV Signage

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UP8000

  • Tipo de peana

    2 postes

  • Color frontal

    Ashed Blue

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    50

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    400 nit

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 6.0

  • Navegador web

  • Mood Display

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • DIAL

  • Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • USB Cloning

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (autodiagnóstico (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Insert Image

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de línea)

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Instalación vertical

  • A prueba de fallos

  • Play Via URL

  • Ajuste del servidor NTP

  • Compatibilidad con certificación Creston

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

  • Programador horario

  • RTC (Reloj en tiempo real)

  • Temporizador de sincronización con NTP

  • BEACON

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE CON SUPERSIGN

  • Control / Control Plus

  • CMS(Premium)

  • Simple Editor

  • LG Connected Care

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    YES (x3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (x1 / 2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    YES (x2)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    YES (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (conector telefónico)

  • Solo LG SVC (conector telefónico)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas con peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1121 x 708 x 232 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1 mm

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1215 x 775 x 152 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4 mm

  • TV con peana

    11.9 kg

  • TV sin peana

    11.7 kg

  • Peso embalaje

    14.6 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    CA 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    144.8W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    118.8W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A++

  • Consumo energético encendido

    48W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    67

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    G

  • Modo SDR encendido

    79W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    98W

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    YES (1.5M, Straight Type)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.