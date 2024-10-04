We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Serie VM5C
Todas las especificaciones
PANEL
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
49"
-
Resolución
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brillo (Típico, Módulo)
500
-
Orientación
Horizontal y vertical
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Entrada
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, RGB
-
Salida
DP, Audio
-
Control Externo
RS232C, RJ45, receptor infrarrojo
ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS
-
Ancho de bisel
0,9 mm (bisel superior/inferior/derecha/izquierda uniforme)/1,8 mm *Bisel a bisel: Bisel del panel + bisel del panel
-
Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x altura x profundidad)
1075,6 x 605,8 x 86,2 mm
-
Peso (cabezal)
17,5 kg
-
Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™
600 x 400 mm
CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES
-
Temperatura de Operación
0°C a 40°C
-
Humedad de Operación
de 10% a 80%
ENERGÍA
-
Tipo de energía
Potencia incorporada
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Tip.
120W
-
Ahorro de energía inteligente
70W
ESTÁNDAR(CERTIFICACIÓN)
-
Seguridad
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Clase «A» / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA/Sí (Energy Star 6.0)
COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA
-
Compatible con tipo OPS
Sí
-
Reproductor multimedia externo extraíble
Sí (MP500/MP700)
COMPATIBILIDAD DEL SOFTWARE
-
SuperSign-w lite
Sí
-
SuperSign-c
Sí
ACCESORIO
-
Básicos
Control remoto, cable de alimentación, cable DP, manual, receptor infrarrojo, cable RS-232C, cable LAN, soporte de guía, tornillos
-
Opcionales
Montaje en pared (horizontal: WM-L640 V, vertical: WM-P640 V), kit OPS (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf