Serie LT340C

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV comercial de uso múltiple
Los televisores LG Commercial Lite están especialmente diseñados para la hostelería y los negocios. Sus huéspedes y clientes agradecerán las interfaces fáciles de usar y la excelente calidad de imagen y vídeo del LT340C.