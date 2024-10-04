About Cookies on This Site

Serie UR640S

75UR640S3ZD EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
75UR640S3ZD

Serie UR640S

LG TV Signage con
funciones esenciales.

LG TV Signage con

* Todas las imágenes de esta página web son de carácter ilustrativo.
Presentando un contenido vivo y alegre con la alta resolución de pantalla de ULTRA HD.

Excelente Calidad de Imagen con Resolución Ultra HD.

Con una resolución 4 veces superior a la FHD, podrás observar cómo los colores y cada detalle cobran vida. Además, el amplio ángulo de visión aplicado con un panel IPS, proporciona contenidos claros.

Diseño Mejorado con Poca Profundidad.

Diseño Mejorado

Esta serie es más plana que el modelo convencional* de LG, esto permite ahorrar espacio y garantiza una fácil instalación. Además, sus detalles azulados en el diseño dan un toque sofisticado a la decoración del espacio donde se instale el producto.

* El término "LG convencional" se refiere a la serie LG UT640S.

Alto Rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0.

Alto Rendimiento con LG webOS 6.0.

LG webOS 6.0, se ha actualizado en el SoC* y el motor web. Este está disponible en la serie UR640S mejorando la ejecución de varias tareas. La plataforma de Smart Signage LG webOS mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface.

Contenidos Integrados y Gestión de Grupos.

Contenidos Integrados y Gestión de Grupos.

El sistema de gestión de contenidos y grupos integrados permite editar y reproducir contenidos, programar listas de reproducción y grupos, además de controlar la señalización a través del mando a distancia, el ratón y el teléfono móvil sin necesidad de utilizar un PC o un software independiente. Esto simplifica la gestión de contenidos.

Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS.

LG SuperSign CMS es un programa de gestión integrado que soporta la creación y gestión de medios digitales y el despliegue de contenidos, ideal para optimizar la emisión. Con sus sencillos e intuitivos menús y opciones de diseño, aumenta la eficiencia para la creación y edición de contenidos, la programación y la distribución, mejorando la experiencia del usuario. Además, admite múltiples pantallas y cuentas que puede vincularse a bases de datos externas y permite el acceso al servidor desde dispositivos móviles.

Gestión de Contenidos Versátil con LG SuperSign CMS.

* LG SuperSign CMS se vende por separado.
Control Rápido y Sencillo del contenido con LG Supersign Control.

Control Rápido y Sencillo del contenido con LG Supersign Control.

SuperSign Control es el software de control básico, y puede gestionar hasta 100 pantallas a través de una sola cuenta y servidor. La potencia, el volumen y la programación pueden ajustarse de forma remota, y se admiten actualizaciones de firmware.

* LG SuperSign Control debe adquirirse por separado.

Soporte para la gestión de la energía de la pantalla.

Soporte para la gestión de la energía de la pantalla.

La gestión de la energía de la pantalla (DPM) puede configurarse para que esté activada sólo cuando haya una señal de TV presente para gestionar la energía de forma más eficiente.

Real-Time-Promotion-Content

Promoción en tiempo real.

Con Beacon y Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), los responsables de las tiendas pueden ofrecer cupones e información en tiempo real.

Compartir contenido

Comparte contenido entre dispositivos conectados en una red Wi-Fi.

Punto de Acceso Inalámbrico.

La serie UR640S funciona como un router virtual que puede ser un punto de acceso inalámbrico para dispositivos móviles.

Compatible con los Sistemas de Control AV.

Compatible con los Sistemas de Control AV.

La serie UR640S es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para lograr una alta compatibilidad con los controles audiovisuales profesionales y conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, impulsando la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* La configuración inicial de la pantalla es necesaria para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
** Control basado en la red.

Fácil configuración del menú para las necesidades de cada sector

La serie UR640S aumenta la comodidad de los usuarios organizando los menús de uso frecuente* por sectores.

Fácil configuración del menú para las necesidades de cada sector

* Soporte preestablecido Vertical : Empresa / Gobierno / Comercio, Sala de reuniones.

Servicio ConnectedCare de LG en tiempo real.

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare *, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Administra de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto.

Servicio ConnectedCare de LG en tiempo real.

* La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por ello, ponte en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG de tu región para obtener más detalles.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Smart TV Signage

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UP8000

  • Tipo de peana

    2 postes

  • Color frontal

    Ashed Blue

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    75

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    330 nit

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 6.0

  • Navegador web

  • Mood Display

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • DIAL

  • Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • USB Cloning

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (autodiagnóstico (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Insert Image

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de línea)

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Instalación vertical

  • A prueba de fallos

  • Play Via URL

  • Ajuste del servidor NTP

  • Compatibilidad con certificación Creston

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

  • Programador horario

  • RTC (Reloj en tiempo real)

  • Temporizador de sincronización con NTP

  • BEACON

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE CON SUPERSIGN

  • Control / Control Plus

  • CMS(Premium)

  • Simple Editor

  • LG Connected Care

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ud)

  • USB (Ver.)

    SÍ (1ud/2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    SÍ (2ud)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de línea de audio (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    YES (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (conector telefónico)

  • Solo LG SVC (conector telefónico)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    400 x 400 mm

  • Kensington Lock

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas con peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1678 x 1027 x 362 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1880 x 1115 x 200 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm

  • TV con peana

    32.1 kg

  • TV sin peana

    31.4 kg

  • Peso embalaje

    41.5 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    CA 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    228W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    202W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A++

  • Consumo energético encendido

    86.8W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    126.7

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    F

  • Modo SDR encendido

    140W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    170W

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    N/A (Attached)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.