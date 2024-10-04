About Cookies on This Site

75US760H0ZD

Serie US760H

(0)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Televisor para hostelería 4K UHD con pantalla NanoCell y Pro:Centric Direct.

El US760H con NanoCell Display cuenta con una resolución UHD que crea detalles vívos y una imagen prácticamente impecable. Cuenta con tecnologías Pro:Centric para facilitar la gestión, la configuración y las actualizaciones de los televisores de las habitaciones de los huéspedes a través de un sistema de gestión centralizado.

Un televisor sobre la mesa del hotel muestra una pantalla viva y brillante.

* 75 pulgadas
* Todas las imágenes son sólo para fines ilustrativos.

4K Real hecho por colores puros.

El televisor NanoCell ofrece un amplio espectro de colores y una precisión real con la tecnología NanoCell, lo que hace que la televisión del hotel LG sea prácticamente impecable. Descubre una experiencia visual brillante y clara con el 4K real que ofrece el televisor NanoCell.

La comparación entre NanoCell TV y LG TV Convencional, proyectando rocío en una hoja.

* 75 pulgadas.

Su marco Nano crea un ambiente sofisticado.

Con su pequeño marco Nano, NanoCell está diseñado para integrarse en cualquier interior y ofrece una experiencia de visualización envolvente y delicada

El marco del televisor es tan fino que reduce la diferencia entre la pantalla y la realidad, por lo que las cebras de la pantalla parece que están vivas.

* 75 pulgadas.

Pro:Centric Direct.

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la gestión remota basada en servicios y redes IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar fácilmente su interfaz proporcionando una interfaz personalizada que gestiona eficazmente los televisores de las habitaciones. La versión actual de PCD proporciona un control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como una función de control por voz a través del procesamiento del lenguaje natural (NLP) de LG. Estas funciones relacionadas con el IoT y la voz serán su punto de partida para preparar las habitaciones de hotel de la próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Uso de la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través del servidor para gestionar contenidos y ajustes del televisor

* Algunos dispositivos pueden tener una compatibilidad limitada con la función IoT y el control por voz. Póngase en contacto con el equipo de ventas de LG para verificar la compatibilidad antes de realizar el pedido.

Proyecta una obra de arte con el Modo Galería basado en webOS 5.0.

LG webOS 5.0 más innovador.

Descubre las últimas funciones de LG Smart TV. Los nuevos modos Mood Display y Gallery te permiten utilizar el televisor como un reloj personalizado.

Función Wi-Fi "virtual", a otros dispositivos: Soft AP

Soft AP.

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (Soft AP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual" que utiliza el televisor como punto de acceso inalámbrico, permitiendo que se conecten los huéspedes con sus propios dispositivos al Soft AP. Es compatible con el Bridge Mode, lo que permite a los administradores gestionar la información del punto de acceso en la habitación, como el nivel de señal, las contraseñas del punto de acceso blando, etc.

* El Soft AP debe configurarse en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
* El Smart Mirroring no puede funcionar a la vez.

La Comercial TV LG proyecta mensajes de saludo con imágenes.

Pantalla de
bienvenida.

Con la capacidad de mostrar una imagen seleccionada, la Comercial TV LG permite una mayor variación de los mensajes de bienvenida en las habitaciones del hotel, lo que hace que los clientes se sientan más acogidos y atendidos.

Una persona está controlando la configuración del televisor con el Modo Hotel.

Modo hotel (modo de visualización pública)

Puedes controlar y configurar los ajustes del televisor en áreas de negocio como la selección de canales o el nivel de volumen. También permite restablecer los ajustes predeterminados, según sea necesario, en las televisiones.

Los datos de configuración de la pantalla pueden almacenarse en USB y transmitirse a otras pantallas.

Clonación de USB.

La clonación de datos USB hace que la gestión de varias pantallas sea más eficiente para un funcionamiento óptimo, ya que los usuarios no tienen que configurar cada pantalla una por una. Una vez que los usuarios copien los datos a un USB en una pantalla, se distribuirán fácilmente a las demás a través de un plug-in USB.

Un descodificador con mando a distancia controla la Comercial TV LG.

IR Out.

Con el descodificador interactivo, se puede controlar con un solo mando a distancia.

* Esta función puede tener una restricción dependiendo de los modelos de TV.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro:Centric Smart

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    NANO85

  • Tipo de peana

    2 poste (fijo)

  • Color frontal

    Ceramic BK

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Sonido IA

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    SÍ (Listo, MMR obligatorio)

  • LG Sound Sync

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    75

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC (comunicación en tiempo real)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • Navegador web

  • Compatibilidad con Magic Remote

    SÍ (listo)

  • Mood Display

  • Gallery Mode

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • DIAL

  • Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth

  • Reconocimiento por voz (independiente/solución)

  • IoT

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Activación de RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (IP remoto)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Video

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Insert Image

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de altavoz externo)

  • Instant ON

  • V-Lan Tag

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • External Power Out

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (HOSPITALES)

  • Modo auriculares sanitarios

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • RTC (Reloj en tiempo real)

  • Temporizador de sincronización con NTP

  • BEACON

  • Video Tag

    SÍ (2 vídeo)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    600 x 400 mm

  • Kensington Lock

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas con peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1674 x 1031 x 362 mm

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1823 x 1126 x 228 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1674 x 966 x 64.6 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    12.1/12.1/12.1/21.2 mm

  • Peso embalaje

    48.1 kg

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    6.1/6.1/6.1/8.7 mm

  • TV con peana

    38.4 kg

  • TV sin peana

    37.7 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    307W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    252W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con/MMR (Opcional)

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A

  • Consumo energético encendido

    178W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    247

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    G

  • Modo SDR encendido

    164W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    222W

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ud)

  • USB (Ver.)

    SÍ (2ud/2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    SÍ (2ud)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3,5mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9 pines)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.