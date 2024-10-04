Ultra Light Series

About Cookies on This Site

GSCD100-GR3

Serie GSCD UltraLigera

Con un diseño ligero, la serie UltraLigera está conformada por una pantalla grande que no aporta una elevada carga a la estructura de instalación. LG proporciona una opción de esquina de 90° para una instalación en ángulo recto sin problemas.

Hay una pantalla LED instalada en la esquina del edificio.

High Brightness

Alto brillo

Con un gran brillo de 7.000 nits*, transmite de forma clara el contenido y capta la atención del público, configurando la pantalla definitiva para la visibilidad en exteriores.

* Sólo serie GSCD100-GR

La serie GSCD está instalada en el tejado del edificio

Diseño ligero

Su diseño es muy ligero, incluso instalando una gran pantalla LED en el techo, se ejerce presión sobre la carga del edificio.
La unidad de control del armazón de pantalla se está quitando.

Mantenimiento fácil

La unidad de control (PDU) de la carcasa de la unidad es de tipo modular y se puede acoplar o desacoplar fácilmente, lo que facilita el mantenimiento.
Un módulo LED puede quitarse del lado frontal o trasero.

Mantenimiento frontal o trasero

El producto ofrece acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación según su entorno.
La serie GSCD está mostrando contenido de forma clara, instalada en una esquina de 90º.

Diseño de esquina en 90º disponible

Si se añade la opción de esquinas de 90°*, la serie GSCD puede ofrecer contenidos de forma eficaz incluso cuando se instala en las esquinas.

* Requiere la compra del modelo instalable en esquina de 90°.

El armazón de pantalla esta certificado con IP65 asegurando que la serie GSCD funcione bien incluso con lluvia o nubes.

Diseño impermeable IP

La parte delantera y trasera de la carcasa de la de unidad tiene la certificación IP65, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable y menos afectado por las inclemencias del tiempo.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Impulsada por el controlador de sistemas de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie GSCD es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a gestionar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe adquirirse por separado. Por favor, póngase en contacto con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los artículos que pueden ser monitorizados por LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).

Todas las especificaciones

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    10.41

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    48x24

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    500x250mm

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.35

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    1x4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    48x96pixel

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1000x85.1mm

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.500

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    10.6

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    21.2

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    9,216

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum Profile

  • Service Access

    Front or Rear (select one only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    7,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    136

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    14,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    330

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    110

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    660

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1126

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    375

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2252

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.