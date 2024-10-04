About Cookies on This Site

GSCD069-GR

Serie GSCD ultra ligera

Con un diseño ligero, la serie ultra ligera crea fácilmente una pantalla de gran dimensión con peso reducido. Se da con opción de ángulo en 90º para una instalación sin complicaciones y a medida

Hay una pantalla LED instalada en la esquina del edificio.

High Brightness

Alto Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 7.000 nits *, ofrece contenido con claridad y atrae la atención del público, siendo la pantalla definitiva para la visibilidad en exteriores.

* GSCD100-GR series only

La serie GSCD está instalada en el tejado del edificio

Diseño ligero

El peso del armazón de pantalla es muy ligero, mejorando la presión de carga en las instalación, por ejemplo en los tejados.
La unidad de control del armazón de pantalla se está quitando.

Mantenimiento fácil

La unidad de control (PDU) del armazón de pantalla es un modulo que se puede fijar o quitar fácilmente, lo que hace que el mantenimiento sencillo.
Un módulo LED puede quitarse del lado frontal o trasero.

Mantenimiento frontal o trasero

El producto ofrece aceso frontal o trasero, permitiendo al cliente escoger la opción de instalación que mejor se ajuste a sus necesidades.
La serie GSCD está mostrando contenido de forma clara, instalada en una esquina de 90º.

Diseño de esquina en 90º disponible

Si añades una opción de esquina 90º*, la serie GSCD puede mostrar contenido de manera efectiva incluso cuando se instala en espaciós con ángulos pronunciados.

* Se requiere la compra del modelo instalable en esquina 90º.

El armazón de pantalla esta certificado con IP65 asegurando que la serie GSCD funcione bien incluso con lluvia o nubes.

Diseño impermeable IP

El armazón de pantalla está certificadao con IP65, permitiendo una visualización estable, sin importar el tiempo o condiciones medioambientales extremas

Compatibilidad con Soluciones de software LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie GSCD es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, como SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    GSCD069-GR

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    6.94

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    72x36

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    500x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.3

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x4

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    144x144

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    1,000x1,000x84.4

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    1

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    18.5

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    18.5

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    20,736

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Extrusion Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    7,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    134

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    10,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    680

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    226

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    680

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    2,320

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    771

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,320

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~99%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP65

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP65

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.