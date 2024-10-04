About Cookies on This Site

Solución LG para la gestión y distribución de contenidos

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Solución LG para la gestión y distribución de contenidos

NC1100

Solución LG para la gestión y distribución de contenidos

Los components de SuperSign Elite-w

eproductor media player) para visualizar la publicidad, ayudándose de la mayoría de monitores LCD de LG RS232C. Puedes controlafunciones (por ejemplo el brillo, la resolución y el volumen) de las pantallas de este tipo mediante el SuperSign Manager.

Los components de SuperSign Elite-w

Alt text

Software Digital Signane, SuperSing Elite-w

Expansión del sistema.
Dado que el sistema de distribución de los servidores se ve reforzado, permite que aproximadamente 1.000 jugadores se puedan conectar.
Versión completa del Web Editor.
Asegura tu comodidad al darte cuenta de que todas las funciones de PC Edit se encuentran en Web Edit.
Acceso Multi-usuario.
Varios usuarios pueden acceder al servidor de forma simultánea y utilizar la función SuperSign Elite-w.

Software Digital Signane, SuperSing Elite-w

Alt text

Media Player

SuperSign Player es un software que se utiliza para reproducir archivos almacenados en LG Digital Signage Media Player. Puedes reproducir archivos multimedia como videos, imágenes, música, flash, y los documentos emitidos desde SuperSign Manager utilizando el reproductor SuperSign Player. El reproductor multimedia cuenta con una CPU de alta potencia, es fácil de mantener y reparar, sólo tendrás que desenchufarlo de la parte posterior de la pantalla.

Alt text

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CHASIS

  • Dimensiones

    250mm(W) x 45mm(H) x 220mm(D) (Only Set)

  • Peso

    1.56 kg (Only Set)

CONEXIONES

  • HDMI

    Out

  • USB

    2x

  • RS-232

    Out

  • LAN

    10/100 /1000

  • PCI Express

    Mini

  • D-Sub

    Out

  • DP

    Out

  • SPDIF

    Out

  • USB Adicionales

    2x

  • Mic In

    Jack 3,5mm

  • Line Out

    Jack 3,5mm

  • Card Reader

    4 in 1 MultiCard

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • CPU

    Intel2Ⓡ Celeron2Ⓡ P4500 Processor

  • Chip set

    Intel2Ⓡ QM57 Chipset

  • Memoria

    DDR3 SDRAM unbuffered 1066 1024MB SODIMM type, 1G (Option:2048MB, 2G)

  • SSD

    SSD 8GB / 16GB / 32GB

  • LAN

    Intel2Ⓡ 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000Mbps) Ethernet PHY

  • OS

    Windows XP Embedded Standard

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.