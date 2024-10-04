About Cookies on This Site

Kanalklimagerät, mittlere Pressung, 18kBTU

ARNU18GM3A4

minus 45 Grad Seitenansicht

Externe Statische Drucksteurung

Über die ESP-Steuerungsfunktion kann der Benutzer bequem per Fernbedienung auf die Luftvolumenauswahl zugreifen. Der BLDC-Motoren kann die Lüftergeschwindigkeit und das Luftvolumen steuern. Zur Steuerung des Luftstroms ist kein weiteres Zubehör erforderlich.

Wi-Fi-Steuerung mit ThinQ

  • Mit Android- & iOS-Smartphones können Sie jederzeit und überall auf die Einheit zugreifen.

Static Pressure 11- Step Control

Je nach Installationsumgebung verbirgt die Decke von LG die 11-stufige statische Drucksteuerung, um in jeder Umgebung maximalen Komfort zu bieten.

Saubere Luft (Safe Plus-Isolierung)

  • Safe Plus-Isolierung ist eine antimikrobielle Behandlung, die auf die LG MULTI V Inneneinheit aufgebracht wird. Interne Isolationskomponente schaffen den Widerstand gegen Bakterienwachstum und bieten den Kunden einen saubereren und frischeren Luftstrom.
Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    5.60

CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    6.30

VENTILADO INTERIOR

  • Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)

    -/32.7/26.7/23.0

  • Presión estática externa(Predeterminado de fábrica) (Pa)

    59

PESO

  • Neto (kg)

    42.2

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/38/36/34

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/38/36/34

PRODUCTO

  • Tipo

    Concealed Duct

TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN

  • Líquido (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/52/51/50

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/52/51/50

DIMENSIONES

  • Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm

    1250 x 360 x 700

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • #1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • #2

    60 Hz 220 V~

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.