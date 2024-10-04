We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kanalklimagerät, mittlere Pressung, 24kBTU
Externe Statische Drucksteurung
Über die ESP-Steuerungsfunktion kann der Benutzer bequem per Fernbedienung auf die Luftvolumenauswahl zugreifen. Der BLDC-Motoren kann die Lüftergeschwindigkeit und das Luftvolumen steuern. Zur Steuerung des Luftstroms ist kein weiteres Zubehör erforderlich.
Static Pressure 11- Step Control
Je nach Installationsumgebung verbirgt die Decke von LG die 11-stufige statische Drucksteuerung, um in jeder Umgebung maximalen Komfort zu bieten.
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
7.10
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
8.00
VENTILADO INTERIOR
-
Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)
-/35.5/30.6/26.2
-
Presión estática externa(Predeterminado de fábrica) (Pa)
59
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
42.2
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/39/37/35
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/39/37/35
PRODUCTO
-
Tipo
Concealed Duct
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/53/52/51
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/53/52/51
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
1250 x 360 x 700
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
60 Hz 220 V~
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf