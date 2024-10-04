We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V Hydro Kit, tipo suelo - Temperatura alta, 14 kW
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
13.8
ENTRADA DE POTENCIA (CALEFACCIÓN)
-
Nominal (kW)
2.3
INTERCAMBIADOR DE CALOR
-
Caudal de agua nominal (LPM)
19.8
-
Pérdida de calor (kPa)
5
-
Tipo
Brazed Plate HEX
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
86
COMPRESOR
-
Tipo
Twin Rotary inverter
-
Desplazamiento del pistón (cm³/rev.)
52.5
-
Número de revoluciones (rev./min)
3600
-
Carga de aceite (cc)
1300
-
Potencia del motor (W x n.º)
4,000 x 1
-
Método de arranque
Direct On Line
-
Tipo de aceite
FVC68D(PVE)
REFRIGERANTE
-
Tipo
R410A
-
t-CO₂ eq.
3.29
-
Tipo de control
Electronic Expansion Valve
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Ø 9.52(3/8)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Ø 15.88(5/8)
TUBERÍAS DE CONEXIÓN DE AGUA
-
Entrada (pulgadas)
Male PT 1
-
Salida (pulgadas)
Male PT 1
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA
-
Enfriamiento/Calefacción (dB(A))
- / 44
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
520 x1,074 x 330
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~