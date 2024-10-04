About Cookies on This Site

Montaje en la pared, Artcool Mirror, 24 000 BTU

Características

Montaje en la pared, Artcool Mirror, 24 000 BTU

ARNU24GSKR4

Montaje en la pared, Artcool Mirror, 24 000 BTU

'Vista lateral de -45 grados

Control wifi con ThinQ

Accede a tu aire acondicionado en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar con la aplicación "ThinQ".

Limpieza automática

La unidad cuenta con la función de autolimpieza que seca el intercambiador de calor antes de limpiar el interior.

Ionizador

El potente ionizador protege el ambiente de los malos olores y reduce la acumulación de las bacterias Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus en las superficies, con más de 3 millones de iones*, creando un entorno más limpio y saludable.

Chorro de aire frío

Los aires acondicionados LG proporcionan un caudal de aire optimizado y de alta calidad, lo que hace que las habitaciones se enfríen más rápidamente y que el aire frío circule de manera uniforme en todas las direcciones.

 

* Las especificaciones pueden variar para cada modelo.
*Según las condiciones experimentales.

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.10

CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.50

VENTILADO INTERIOR

  • Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)

    - / 15.2 / 12.7 / 10.5

PESO

  • Neto (kg)

    13.4

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 46 / 41 / 34

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 46 / 41 / 34

PRODUCTO

  • Tipo

    Wall Mounted

TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN

  • Líquido (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(pulgadas))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 63 / 58 / 52

  • Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 63 / 58 / 52

DIMENSIONES

  • Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm

    998 x 345 x 212

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • #1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.