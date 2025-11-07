About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Bomba de calor aire-agua LG THERMA V, unidad exterior de color negro diseñada con rejilla ondulada gris
Bomba de calor aire-agua LG THERMA V, unidad exterior de color negro diseñada con rejilla ondulada gris

Características principales

    Diseño seguro y sin fisuras

    R290 Monobloc prioriza la fiabilidad. Las tecnologías antihielo y deshielo optimizan la unidad para un funcionamiento seguro. El nuevo diseño con gris refinado se integra perfectamente en cualquier ambiente.

    Calefacción avanzada y eficiente

    R290 Monobloc genera un caudal de agua de hasta 75 °C y funciona a temperaturas de hasta -28 °C. Alimentado por la naturaleza, garantiza una calefacción sostenible con una clase energética A+++.*

    Funcionamiento extremadamente silencioso

    Disfruta de la tranquilidad en el calor de tu hogar. R290 Monobloc calienta el hogar con excelentes tecnologías de reducción del ruido. Mantiene un bajo nivel de potencia del sonido de 49 dB(A) a 12 kW al máximo rendimiento.*

    Sistema de control integrado

    La configuración de LG BECON cloud con R290 Monobloc ofrece diversas funciones a distancia. Los instaladores pueden realizar la configuración, supervisión y actualización de firmware sin desplazarse.*

    * Todas las pruebas realizadas de acuerdo con la política de ensayos internos y medio ambiente de LG.
    * El ciclo de vida del producto puede variar en función del entorno de uso real.
    * La disponibilidad del servicio LG BECON cloud puede variar según el país.

    ¿Necesitas ayuda?

    Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

    Ayuda

      Contáctanos

        Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.