Unidad combi R290 Monobloc, 3Ø, 16 kW
Ficha técnica de producto

Unidad combi R290 Monobloc, 3Ø, 16 kW

Ficha técnica de producto

Unidad combi R290 Monobloc, 3Ø, 16 kW

HN1639HY NK0 + HM163HF UB60
Bomba de calor aire-agua LG THERMA V, unidad exterior de color negro diseñada con rejilla ondulada gris
Bomba de calor aire-agua LG THERMA V, unidad exterior de color negro diseñada con rejilla ondulada gris

Características principales

  • Refrigerante R290 natural con bajo potencial de calentamiento global (3)
  • Sin obras de colocación de tuberías de refrigerante
  • Etiqueta de clase energética ErP LWT A+++/A+++ (35 °C/55 °C)
  • Diseño gris refinado que se adapta a múltiples ambientes
  • Temperatura elevada de salida del agua de hasta 75 °C y amplia gama de temperaturas ambiente de funcionamiento hasta -28 °C
  • Uno de los modelos más silenciosos del mercado (52 dB(A) para modelos de 16 kW)
Más

Diseño seguro y sin fisuras

R290 Monobloc prioriza la fiabilidad. Las tecnologías antihielo y deshielo optimizan la unidad para un funcionamiento seguro. El nuevo diseño con gris refinado se integra perfectamente en cualquier ambiente.

Calefacción avanzada y eficiente

R290 Monobloc genera un caudal de agua de hasta 75 °C y funciona a temperaturas de hasta -28 °C. Alimentado por la naturaleza, garantiza una calefacción sostenible con una clase energética A+++.*

Funcionamiento extremadamente silencioso

Disfruta de la tranquilidad en el calor de tu hogar. R290 Monobloc calienta el hogar con excelentes tecnologías de reducción del ruido. Mantiene un bajo nivel de potencia del sonido de 49 dB(A) a 12 kW al máximo rendimiento.*

Sistema de control integrado

La configuración de LG BECON cloud con R290 Monobloc ofrece diversas funciones a distancia. Los instaladores pueden realizar la configuración, supervisión y actualización de firmware sin desplazarse.*

* Todas las pruebas realizadas de acuerdo con la política de ensayos internos y medio ambiente de LG.
* El ciclo de vida del producto puede variar en función del entorno de uso real.
* La disponibilidad del servicio LG BECON cloud puede variar según el país.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PESO

  • Unidad interior (Vacía) (kg)

    107.0

  • Unidad exterior (Vacía) (kg)

    181.0

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Cantidad precargada (g)

    1,200

EXTERIOR

  • Color de la carcasa de la unidad exterior (Color / Código RAL)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Color de la rejilla delantera de la unidad exterior (Color / Código RAL)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Unidad interior (Color / Código RAL)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD EXTERIOR)

  • Nominal / modo bajo ruido (dB(A))

    52 / 51

NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Nominal (dB(A))

    39

DIMENSIONES

  • Unidad interior (Al× An × Pr) (mm)

    600 x 1,750 x 660

  • Unidad exterior (Al× An × Pr) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Voltaje, fase, frecuencia de la unidad interior (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

  • Voltaje, fase, frecuencia de la unidad exterior (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y COP (A-7/W+35)

  • COP

    3.17

  • Capacidad calefactora (kW)

    13.80

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y COP (A-7/W+55)

  • COP

    2.26

  • Capacidad calefactora (kW)

    10.90

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y COP (A+2/W+35)

  • COP

    3.49

  • Capacidad calefactora (kW)

    14.50

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y COP (A+7/W+35)

  • COP

    4.30

  • Capacidad calefactora (kW)

    16.00

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y COP (A+7/W+55)

  • COP

    3.30

  • Capacidad calefactora (kW)

    12.00

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Capacidad de refrigeración (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    3.70

CAPACIDAD NOMINAL Y EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Capacidad de refrigeración (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    2.95

INTERVALO DE TRABAJO (TEMPERATURA DEL AGUA DE SALIDA)

  • Refrigeración (Mín. ~ Máx.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • DHW (Mín. ~ Máx.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

  • Calefacción (Mín. ~ Máx.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

INTERVALO DE TRABAJO (TEMPERATURA DEL AIRE EXTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración (Mín. ~ Máx.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

  • Calefacción y DHW (Mín. ~ Máx.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

CONEXIONES DE TUBERÍAS (AGUA/UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Diámetro de entrada/salida para conexión ODU (pulgadas)

    Female G 1"

  • Diámetro de entrada/salida para DHW (pulgadas)

    Female G 1"

  • Diámetro de entrada/salida para calefacción del espacio (pulgadas)

    Female G 1"

  • Recirculación (pulgadas)

    Female G 1"

CONEXIONES DE TUBERÍAS (AGUA/UNIDAD EXTERIOR)

  • Diámetro de entrada para DHW (pulgadas)

    Male PT 1"

  • Diámetro de salida para DHW (pulgadas)

    Male PT 1"

DATOS DE EFICIENCIA ESTACIONAL (CALEFACCIÓN)

  • SCOP (35 ℃ / 55 ℃)

    5.11 / 3.92

  • Eficiencia calefactora del espacio estacional (ηS) (35 ℃ / 55 ℃)

    201 / 154

  • Clase de eficiencia calefactora del espacio estacional (35 ℃ / 55 ℃)

    A+++/A+++

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN DE SONIDO A 1 M (UNIDAD INTERIOR, CONVERSIÓN CON SWL)

  • Nominal (dB(A))

    31

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN DE SONIDO A 5 M (UNIDAD EXTERIOR, CONVERSIÓN CON SWL)

  • Nominal / modo bajo ruido (dB(A))

    30 / 29

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.