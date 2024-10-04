About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor de Diagnóstico LG IPS 3MP, 1000 nits, Norma DICOM Parte 14, 178º de ángulo de visión

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Monitor de Diagnóstico LG IPS 3MP, 1000 nits, Norma DICOM Parte 14, 178º de ángulo de visión

21HK512D-B

Monitor de Diagnóstico LG IPS 3MP, 1000 nits, Norma DICOM Parte 14, 178º de ángulo de visión

(0)
LG Monitor de diagnóstico LG de 3MP, 21HK512D-B
Calidad de imagen precisa
IPS 3MP de 21.3”

Calidad de imagen precisa

La pantalla IPS de 3MP y 21,3 pulgadas con brillo de 1000 nits (típ.) facilita el
diagnóstico preciso de las imágenes médicas de la TC y la Angiografía, ya que le permite
a los médicos distinguir incluso los pequeños detalles con facilidad.
Imágenes estables en escala de grises
Norma DICOM Parte 14

Imágenes estables en escala de grises

El estándar Gamma DICOM Part 14 permite un diagnóstico preciso y se ajusta a los niveles de la escala de grises de las imágenes médicas recibidas de los diferentes tipos de aparatos de captura de imágenes. Adicional 18-bit LUT tiene mejorados y precisos niveles de grises en la imagen, facilitando la transicion entre los valores LUT.
Sensor de luminosidad automática
Sensor de luminosidad automática

Estabilización de brillo automática

Un sensor de luminosidad mide la estabilidad del brillo de la luz de fondo del monitor y compensa automáticamente las fluctuaciones en el brillo causadas por el desgaste, lo cual permite mostrar imágenes estables de forma consistente durante el tiempo de uso.
Calibración remota y automática
Calibración remota y automática

Productividad mejorada

La calibración remota y automática integrada ayuda a aumentar la productividad y la eficiencia. Convierte las imágenes médicas a imágenes más apropiadas de manera automática para elaborar un diagnóstico exacto.
Diseño ergonómico
Pivote

Diseño ergonómico

El soporte ergonómico con ajuste de pivote le permite al usuario crear un espacio de trabajo para elaborar diagnósticos sin contenidos molestos en pantalla gracias a su cubierta inferior entre los dos monitores.

Diagnóstico con Óptima calidad de imagen

Alt text

Imágenes confiables para el diagnóstico

Alt text

Trabajo productivo y eficiente

Alt text

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    21.3 pulgadas

  • Tamaño (cm)

    54.102 cm

  • Resolución

    2048 x 1536

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tecnología de luz de fondo

    LED

  • Retroiluminación

    Edge

  • Relación de aspecto

    04:03

  • Tamaño de Pixel

    0.2115 (H) x 0.2115 (V)

  • Brillo (Típ.)

    1000 cd/m²

  • Profundidad del color (número de colores)

    1.07 G

  • Color en bits

    10 bit

  • Relación de contraste_mín.

    1100:01:00

  • Relación de contraste_típ.

    1400:01:00

  • Relación de contraste de DFC

    Mega

  • Tiempo de Respuesta

    30mS

  • Ángulo de visión (CR ≥ 10)

    178º (derecha/izquierda), 178º (arriba/abajo)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Antirreflejo

CARACTERISTICAS

  • Calibración HW

  • Brillo Automático

  • Idioma OSD

    18 países, inglés, germánico, francés, español, italiano, sueco, finlandés, portugués, polaco, ruso, griego, chino, japonés, coreano, ucraniano, portugués (Brasil), chino tradicional, hindi

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Subgama

    Diagnóstico

  • Tamaño (cm)

    54.1 cm

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    21.3''

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Resolución

    2048 x 1536

  • Formato

    4:3

  • Gamut de color

    NTSC 72% (cobertura)

  • Otros

    Calibración (H/W)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • DVI

  • DVI (Frecuencia V)

    60

  • DVI (máx. resolución en Hz)

    2048 x 1536 en 60Hz

  • Puerto del monitor

    SÍ (1ea)

  • DP (Frecuencia V)

    60

  • DP (máx. resolución en Hz)

    2048 x 1536 en 60Hz

  • Puerto USB de carga

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Puerto bajo USB

    Sí (2ea)

  • [Ubicación]

    Abajo

ENERGÍA

  • Tipo

    Energía interna (LIPS)

  • Entrada de CA

    100-240 VCA, 50/60 Hz

  • Salida CC

    24V, 4.17A

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    85W

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    100W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de suspensión)

    Menos que 6.5W

  • Consumo de energía (DC apagado)

    Menos que 6.5W

MECÁNICO

  • Diseño sin bordes

    Normal

  • Color (frente del gabinete)

    Negro

  • Color (cubierta trasera)

    Negro

  • Color (cuerpo del soporte)

    Negro

  • Color (base del soporte)

    Negro

  • Ajustes de posición de pantalla

    Inclinación/altura/pivote

  • Inclinación

    -5 ~ +35º (±3)

  • Giro

    0 ~ 355±5

  • Rango de altura

    0 ~ 130 mm

  • Altura baja

    71.3

  • Pivote

    90º

  • Capacidad de montarlo en la pared

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base desmontable

  • Soporte de un solo clic

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

    553.8 x 512.9 x 240

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Dimensión en envío (An. x Alt. x Prof.)

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Peso con soporte

    6.1

  • Peso sin soporte

    4

  • Relleno de palé (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    440/928/1008

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • CB

  • FCC-B

  • CE

  • CCC (para China)

  • MFDS (para la República de Corea)

  • ERP

  • Windows

  • ROHS, REACH

  • Libre de PVC

  • VCCI (para Japón)

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador (color)

    Negro

  • Cable de energía (color/longitud)

    Negro/3 m

  • DVI-D

  • DVI-D (color/longitud)

    Negro/3 m

  • Puerto del monitor

  • Puerto de la pantalla (color/longitud)

    Negro/3 m

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.