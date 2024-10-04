About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

14HQ901G-BP

LG Digital X-ray Detector (DXD)

(0)
Mapa frontal del detector de rayos X digitales LG 14hq901g
Detector digital de Rayos X

Detector digital de rayos X LG con Oxide TFT

Garantiza una alta resolución y una calidad de imagen clara sin distorsión. Además, también ofrece imágenes de bajo ruido con tecnología Oxide TFT.

Calidad de imagen


Alta DQE con Oxide TFT1)

Tamaño de 140㎛ píxeles y conversión A/D de 16 bits.

Durabilidad


IP682 resistente al agua y al polvo2)

Carga uniforme 400 kg y carga puntual 200 kg

Usabilidad y Portabilidad

Software LG Acquisition Workstation

Hot swap, modo AP, almacenamiento automático

1)Comparado con productos con a-Si TFT.

2)De acuerdo con el sistema de clasificación Ingress Protection (IP), IP68 significa protección contra objetos extraños sólidos de nivel 6 (hermético al polvo: sin entrada de polvo) y protección contra líquidos nivel 8 (inmersión más allá de 1 m: protegido contra inmersión en agua con una profundidad de más de 1 m). Este producto ha sido probado en condiciones de laboratorio controladas y recibió una clasificación IP68. En estas condiciones, el producto es resistente al agua hasta 1 metro durante 30 minutos. Secar antes de usar. No cargue mientras está mojado. El nivel de resistencia al agua puede cambiar con el tiempo o con la exposición a cantidades excesivas de líquido.

Obtén imágenes de alta calidad con Oxide TFT

Obtén imágenes de alta calidad con Oxide TFT

Eficiencia cuántica de detección excepcional (DQE)

Imagen de rayos X 1
Imagen de rayos X 2
Imagen de rayos X 3
Imagen de rayos X 4
Imagen de rayos X 5
Imagen de rayos X 1
Imagen de rayos X 2
Imagen de rayos X 3
Imagen de rayos X 4
Imagen de rayos X 5

*Imágenes con funciones ilustrativas. Puede diferir del producto o uso real. 

Ligero pero duradero

Ligero y duradero

Peso ligero y con una gran durabilidad

El peso ligero y la durabilidad de los DXD de LG son clave para responder a diversas situaciones médicas. Con una clasificación IP68, es resistente al agua y al polvo.

IP682)

Resistente al agua y al polvo

400kg3)

Carga máxima uniforme

200kg

Carga máxima puntual

1.5m4)

Máxima distancia de caída

*Imágenes con funciones ilustrativas. Puede diferir del producto o uso real. 

 

2)De acuerdo con el sistema de clasificación Ingress Protection (IP), IP68 significa protección contra objetos extraños sólidos de nivel 6 (hermético al polvo: sin entrada de polvo) y protección contra líquidos nivel 8 (inmersión más allá de 1 m: protegido contra inmersión en agua con una profundidad de más de 1 m). Este producto ha sido probado en condiciones de laboratorio controladas y recibió una clasificación IP68. En estas condiciones, el producto es resistente al agua hasta 1 metro durante 30 minutos. Secar antes de usar. No cargue mientras está mojado. El nivel de resistencia al agua puede cambiar con el tiempo o con la exposición a cantidades excesivas de líquido.

3)Carga uniforme máxima y carga puntual máxima cuando se prueba en condiciones de laboratorio durante 60 segundos. Los resultados pueden diferir durante el uso real.

4)Prueba de caída en un entorno de laboratorio controlado. Puede diferir del uso real.

*Las imágenes que aparecen en el vídeo usan el modelo 17HQ901G.

Batería de hasta 8 horas de duración

Uso ininterrumpido durante largos periodos de tiempo

Cuando esté completamente cargada, la batería extraíble tendrá hasta 8 horas de tiempo de funcionamiento. El intercambio de baterías permite realizarla en un tiempo de 60 segundos, por lo que puede proporcionar un uso prácticamente ininterrumpido incluso mientras se reemplaza la batería extraíble.

Tiempo de funcionamiento prolongado de hasta 8 horas5)

Hot swap (hasta 60 segundos)


*Imágenes con funciones ilustrativas. Puede diferir del producto o uso real. 

 

5)8 horas típicas. 320 disparos típicos en condiciones de tiempo de ciclo de 90 segundos. Medido mediante la irradiación de la imagen en un ciclo de 90 segundos (que consta de modo de espera, exposición a rayos X y adquisición de imágenes), obteniendo aproximadamente 320 disparos. El tiempo de uso real de la batería y el rendimiento pueden variar según la conectividad de la red y el uso de la aplicación.

Diseñado para la portabilidad
Peso ligero con asas para transportar

Diseñado para la portabilidad

Con un cuerpo liviano (menos de 3,6 kg) y un borde biselado y manijas integradas, el DXD de LG ofrece una portabilidad excepcional.

*Imágenes con funciones ilustrativas. Puede diferir del producto o uso real. 

Trabaja de manera eficiente

Trabaja de manera eficiente

Pantalla de información

Controla el estado del equipo a través de la pantalla

Gracias a la pantalla de información OLED integrada, permite verificar y monitorizar directamente el estado del DXD, como el estado de conexión, la batería restante, el modo AP (punto de acceso), el modo de almacenamiento automático y el modo dinámico.

Disponibilidad rápida de imágenes

14HQ901G ayuda a aumentar la productividad laboral con velocidades de procesamiento rápidas. Tarda solo 1,5 segundos con conexión o 2 segundos con conexión inalámbrica para obtener una imagen en bruto.

Modo de punto de acceso

El modo de punto de acceso permite obtener imágenes de punto de atención mediante transferencia directa de datos a la pantalla de forma inalámbrica. Por lo tanto, las imágenes de rayos X se pueden consultar prácticamente en cualquier lugar y en momento con un ordenador portátil u otros dispositivos móviles.

Almacenamiento automático de hasta 200 imágenes6)

El almacenamiento de memoria incorporado te permite tomar varias imágenes sin una conexión al ordenador, lo que orece un flujo de trabajo continuo incluso sin conexión.


*Imágenes con funciones ilustrativas. Puede diferir del producto o uso real. 

 

6)La imagen más antigua (primera entrada) se elimina primero (primera salida) del almacenamiento de la memoria interna una vez que el espacio de almacenamiento alcanza las 200 imágenes almacenadas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.