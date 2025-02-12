Monitor LG 24BA750-B - 23.8'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, No, , NTSC 72%" with "Monitor LG 24BA750-B - 23.8'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, NTSC 72%

About Cookies on This Site

Monitor LG 24BA750-B - 23.8'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, NTSC 72%
Monitor LG 24BA750-B - 23.8'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, NTSC 72%

24BA750-B

Monitor LG 24BA750-B - 23.8'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, NTSC 72%

Características principales

  • Ajustes de posición que mejoran la ergonomía de tus condicones de trabajo (inclinación, altura, giro y pivotable).
  • Óptimo para leer en pantalla gracias al modo lectura y con protección antiparpadeo.
  • "Ahorro de energía inteligente que proporciona eficiencia energética (Smart Energy Saving)."

Monitor de 23,8 pulgadas (60,4cm) Full HD con panel IPS

Cuando ves colores exactos, cambia la historia

El panel IPS Full HD (1920x1080) de LG proporciona colores claros y auténticos. Obtén una reproducción de color precisa y visualiza la pantalla desde prácticamente cualquier ángulo.

Un espacio de trabajo con un monitor y un portadocumentos.

*El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete

Productividad

Pantalla de 23.8 pulgadas Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2

CLI (Interfaz de línea de comandos/Command Line Interface)

Usabilidad

LG Switch app

Altavoces y alimentación integrada

USB Tipo-C™ (PD 65W) 

Comodidad y confianza

Peana ergonómica

Modo Lectura y Flicker Safe

EPEAT y Energy Star

Monitor de trabajo versátil para varios espacios

Este monitor es versátil y permite cubrir varias funciones en diversos espacios, tales como oficinas, instituciones públicas y servicio al cliente. Cuenta con una pantalla IPS y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en tres lados.

Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Una mujer con unos cascos hablando con un cliente en un call center.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.
Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Una mujer con unos cascos hablando con un cliente en un call center.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.

2Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2, y los cables HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida, a la venta por separado.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Módulo de alimentación integrada

Aprovecha todo el potencial de tu escritorio

Con el módulo de alimentación integrada, es posible diseñar espacios de trabajo con una distribución ordenada. Así, se optimiza el espacio de uso y la organización para un entorno de trabajo limpio y ordenado.

Vista superior de la distribución ordenada del escritorio gracias al módulo de alimentación.

* Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

* El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

USB Tipo-C™

Centro de productividad
con fácil conectividad

El puerto USB Tipo-C™ permite desde la visualización y la transferencia de datos hasta la carga de dispositivos conectados (hasta 65 W), lo que posibilita la compatibilidad con el portátil todo al mismo tiempo a través de un único cable.

Pictográmas de la pantalla

Pantalla

Pictograma de datos.

Data

Pictograma de carga al dispositivo.

Carga tus dispositivos
(Hasta 65W)

Imagen de un portátil y un monitor conectados con un único cable USB Type-C.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir del uso real.

*Para que funcione correctamente, es necesario el cable USB Type-C™ incluido en el paquete para conectar el puerto USB Type-C™ al monitor.

Múltiples puertos 

Una gran variedad de puertos

El 24BA750 ofrece una gran variedad de puertos, puedes conectar fácilmente numerosos dispositivos para una configuración eficiente del escritorio. 

Vista frontal de una estación de trabajo con varios dispositivos conectados a monitores.

  • Icono HDMI.

    HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort 2.2

  • Icono USB bajada

    4 x USB 3.0 Downstream

  • Icono USB 3.0 subida.

    USB 3.0 Upstream

  • Icono de USB Tipo-C™

    USB Type-C™

1Los cables HDMI, USB A a B y USB tipo-C y DisplayPort están incluidos en el paquete.

* Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

* El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

Vista lateral que muestra una escena de video conferencia en el monitor

Altavoces integrados

Todo listo para tus reuniones virtuales

El 24BA750 viene con altavoces integrados, lo que elimina la necesidad de dispositivos adicionales para participar en conferencias web o ver vídeos.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

*La cámara web no viene incluida en el paquete (se vende por separado).

La tasa de regresco de 100Hz proporciona una carga de fotogramas fluida en varios programas.

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz

Flujo de trabajo fluido

Una rápida frecuencia de refresco de 100 Hz proporciona una carga fluida en varios programas. Ayuda a reducir el tartamudeo de la pantalla y el desenfoque de movimiento, lo que te ayuda a aumentar la productividad en el trabajo1.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

1 Se compara con modelos con una frecuencia de refresco inferior a 100 Hz

LG Switch app

Gestiona tu pantalla de manera eficiente

LG Switch app4 ayuda a optimizar el uso del monitor para un entorno de trabajo eficiente. Permite dividir la pantalla en 6 partes, para que puedas hacer varias gestiones al mismo tiempo a través de las teclas rápidas sin esfuerzo.

4Para descargar la última versión de LG Switch app, visita LG.com

* Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El monitor admite ajustes en inclinación, giro, pivote y altura para adaptar el espacio de trabajo de aquellos que pasan largas horas delante del monitor. Además, la peana ergonómica facilita la comunicación con clientes o compañeros gracias a sus ajustes en altura hacia abajo.

Una recepcionista hablando con un hombre en la mesa de recepción.

Dos empleados hablando mientras miran el monitor en la oficina.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt / Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

* Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Confort visual

Modo lectura5

El modo lectura ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminosidad, permite una condición óptima para leer en el monitor.

Flicker Safe5

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible de la pantalla y ofrece un entorno de trabajo cómodo para los ojos.

5Las características mencionadas pueden variar dependiendo de las condiciones de uso reales que el usuario esté utilizando.

* Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Una vida mejor para todos

El monitor 24BA750 cumple con múltiples estándares como Energy Star y EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    Certificado TCO

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Certificado ENERGY STAR

  • PCF logo.

    Certificado PCF

  • EPEAT® logo.

    Registrado EPEAT®

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    29

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    29

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Anti-Reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,2626 X 0,2628

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16,7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    No

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    73

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    24BA750-B.AEU

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    No

  • D-Sub

    No

  • KVM integrado

    No

  • Conexión en cadena

    No

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • Salida de auriculares

    3 Anillos (Solo Sonido)

  • Salida de línea

    No

  • Entrada de micrófono

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    No

  • Puerto USB descendente

    No

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    No

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

    No

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    2560 x 1080 a 100 Hz

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    No

  • Salida SPDIF (salida de audio digital óptica)

    No

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Brillo automático

    No

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • PIP

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    No

  • Calibración HW

    No

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

    Black Stabilizer

  • Retículo

  • Modo Lector

  • Contador FPS

    No

  • Super Resolución

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    No

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

    No

  • OverClocking

    No

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

    No

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    No

  • Efecto HDR

  • Cámara

    No

  • Micrófono

    No

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3 Lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Soporte OneClick

    No

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

    7 W x 2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    688,5 x 406,8 x 223,8mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    688,5 x 313,4 x 45,3

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    6.8

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    4.5

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    22 W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    < 0,3 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    28 W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    < 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100-240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Salida CC

    32 W (19 V / 1,7 A)

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DVI-D (Color/Longitud)

    Negro / 1,5 m

  • D-Sub

    No

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (Color/Longitud)

    No

  • Cable de alimentación

    Negro / 1,5 m

  • Mando a distancia

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB A a B

    No

  • USB-C

    No

CAJA DE CONTROL

  • Cable de alimentación de CA

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

    No

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    No

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

    No

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.