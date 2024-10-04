Serie Premium

About Cookies on This Site

VISIBILIDAD EXTRAORDINARIA

Al ofrecer un brillo potente de 6,000 nits (personalizable hasta 8,500 nits), esta pantalla de súper brillo para exteriores, incluso con luz solar directa, capta la atención al instante y proporciona contenido de forma eficaz.

REPRODUCCIÓN FLUIDA EN MOVIMIENTO DINÁMICO

La alta frecuencia de 4,000 Hz asegura la reproducción perfecta del contenido. Las imágenes sin parpadeo evitan que aparezcan barras negras en las grabaciones de video, la sobrecarga en la visualización del público o la visión borrosa.

EXPRESIÓN DETALLADA DE COLORES PROFUNDOS

El procesador de color de 16-bit brinda un nivel de escala de grises superior, lo que exhibe sin interrupciones a las distintas profundidades y densidades de los colores sin distorsión, de ese modo otorga un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

Diseño Impermeable y Confiable

Las partes frontal y trasera de la caja de unidad cuentan con certificación IP65 e IP54, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable, que no se ve afectado por el clima ni por ambientes externos dañinos.

Calidad de Imagen Uniforme

Cada paso de producción se administra de forma estricta, mientras el calibrado de fábrica asegura una calidad consistente entre todas las unidades LED. La pantalla proporciona contenido impecable con uniformidad de brillo de 97 %.

Colores Vivos y Precisos

Los rigurosos estándares de calidad de LG permiten que la pantalla LED de LG reproduzca los colores precisos y vivos de los objetos, y sin distorsión.

Producto Seguro con Certificación RoHS

Con su certificación RoHS, todos los modelos de Signage LED de LG son productos ecológicos que no emplean materiales dañinos para el medio ambiente y las personas.
Todas las especificaciones

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.