Serie GSCD
Serie GSCD ultra ligera
Hay una pantalla LED instalada en la esquina del edificio.
* GSCD100-GR series only
* Se requiere la compra del modelo instalable en esquina 90º.
Compatibilidad con Soluciones de software LG
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Todas las especificaciones
INFORMACIÓN
-
Nombre del modelo
GSCD069-GR
PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS
-
Configuración de píxeles
Single SMD
-
Distancia entre píxeles
6.94
-
Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)
72x36
-
Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)
500x250
-
Peso por módulo (kg)
1.3
-
N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)
2x4
-
Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)
144x144
-
Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)
1,000x1,000x84.4
-
Superficie del bastidor (m2)
1
-
Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)
18.5
-
Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)
18.5
-
Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)
20,736
-
Planitud del bastidor (mm)
±0.5
-
Material del bastidor
Extrusion Aluminum
-
Acceso al servicio
Front or Rear (select one only)
ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS
-
Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)
7,000
-
Temperatura del color (K)
3,200~9,300
-
Ángulo de visión (horizontal)
160
-
Ángulo de visión (vertical)
134
-
Uniformidad del brillo
0.97
-
Uniformidad del color
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Relación de contraste
10,000:1
-
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS
-
Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)
680
-
Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)
226
-
Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)
680
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)
2,320
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)
771
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)
2,320
-
Alimentación (V)
100 to 240
-
Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Tasa de actualización (Hz)
3,840
ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS
-
Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)
-30℃ to +50℃
-
Humedad de funcionamiento
10~99%RH
-
Índice IP Frontal
IP65
-
Índice IP Trasero
IP65
-
Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)
100,000
ESTÁNDAR
-
Certificación
CE, FCC, ETL
ENTORNO
-
Entorno
RoHS
CONTROLADOR
-
Controlador
CVCA
CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS
-
Corte de esquina a 90 grados
O
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf