Calificado para los criterios de la UEFA

Calificado para los criterios de la UEFA

La serie LBB cumple las especificaciones técnicas de los LED de la UEFA (Unión de Asociaciones Europeas de Fútbol), que una señalización LED perimetral debe seguir cuando se instala en los estadios de la UEFA.

* La aprobación total de la UEFA sólo puede darse una vez que el sistema sea comprobado en el sitio.
Mantenimiento rápido y sencillo

Mantenimiento rápido y sencillo

El módulo LED se puede reemplazar en un minuto tanto por la parte frontal como por la trasera, minimizando el tiempo de mantenimiento y las limitaciones espaciales. Además, cada componente eléctrico es de fácil mantenimiento.
Seguridad eléctrica

Seguridad eléctrica

Cada cabinet incluye un interruptor no sólo para proteger a las personas de las descargas eléctricas, sino también para proporcionar seguridad ante una sobrecarga.
Soporte de redundancia

Soporte de redundancia

La serie LBB soporta tanto la redundancia de energía como de señal, para tranquilizar al operador y asegurar el funcionamiento continuo incluso si hay un fallo de energía o no hay señal.
Diseño para la prevención de lesiones

Diseño para la prevención de lesiones

La seguridad de los jugadores y del personal es esencial, la parte frontal y superior de un cabinet está diseñada con una almohadilla de goma y una persiana de goma para evitar lesiones graves causadas por golpes durante un juego
Diseño plegable

Diseño plegable

En caso de emergencia, la gente en el estadio puede escapar rápida y fácilmente doblando los cabinets
Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROFÍSICO

  • Configuración de pixeles

    3 en 1 SMD

  • Tamaño de píxel (mm)

    10

  • Resolución del módulo (ancho x alto)

    40 × 15

  • Dimensiones del módulo (ancho x alto, mm)

    400 × 150

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1

  • Número de módulos por gabinete (A x A)

    4 × 6

  • Resolución del gabinete (A x A)

    160 × 90

  • Tamaño del gabinete (A × A × P)

    1,600 × 900 × 124

  • Área de superficie del gabinete (m²)

    144%

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/caja de unidad)

    65"

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

    45

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

    10000

  • Horizontalidad del gabinete

    ±0.5 mm

  • Material del gabinete

    Perfil de aluminio

  • Acceso de servicio

    Módulo: PDU frontal y trasero: Parte trasera

ÓPTICOFÍSICO

  • Mínimas Brillo (Luego de la calibración)

    6000

  • Temperatura del color

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Ángulo de visión visual (horizontal, vertical)

    160 × 120

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ± 0,003 Cx, Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    12,000

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14

ELECTRICIDADFÍSICO

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

    1200

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

    400

  • Consumo de energía (W/m², máx.)

    840

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    4,094

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/gabinete, promedio)

    1,365

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

    2,866

  • Suministro de energía (V)

    100 a 240

  • Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

    3840

CONDICIONESDE FUNCIONAMIENTO

  • Vida útil (horas a brillo medio)

    100000

  • Temperaturas de funcionamiento (°C)

    -20 ℃ a +45 ℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10-99% HR

  • Escala IP frontal

    IP65

  • Escala IP trasera

    IP65

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • CERTIFICACIÓN

    CE,FCC,ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    LCIN006

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.