About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie LAEB

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie LAEB

LAEB015-GN

Serie LAEB

(0)

Serie esencial All-in-one

*Todas las imágenes en esta página tienen únicamente un propósito ilustrativo

Pantalla LED All-in-one

La serie LG All-in-one es una pantalla de 136 pulgadas que se ofrece en un pack todo en uno incluyendo un mando automático. Las pantallas LED son fáciles y sencillas de instalar, la serie All-in-one no requiere conexiones de controladoras o configuración de módulos. Después de un simple proceso de instalación, todo lo que necesitas hacer es encender la pantalla con un mando a distancia como tu TV de casa.

Pantalla LED All-in-one

Kits de accesorios

Este producto se ofrece con un kit que incluye todos los componentes necesarios: El soporte de pared y las herramientas para la instalación. El stand se ofrece como opción, para que lo puedas colocar donde quieras. Con este stand, puedes ajustar la altura de tu pantalla incluyendo el stand de 2.0 m a 2.5 m.

Kits de accesorios

Instalación fácil

El proceso de instalación de la serie Essential All-in-one es muy sencillo. Después de asegurar dos armazones de pantalla que están incluidos en el kit de vuelo, conecte cada módulo de pantalla LED a ellos. Por último, conecte el cable de alimentación. Esta instalación sencilla ahorra tiempo y mano de obra; por lo tanto, hace que los usuarios manejen la pantalla LED con facilidad.

Instalación fácil

*Fijar tornillos o instalar el soporte de pared / accesorios es adicional

Mantenimiento rápido

Mantenimiento rápido

En caso de error relacionado con el módulo LED o la señal del sistema, se puede arreglar desde la parte frontal. El módulo LED se puede despegar de la herramienta magnética propocionada y sustituirse rápidamente sin cables.

Conexión de energía simple

Conexión de energía simple

La serie LAEV funciona con un cable único o doble AC* sin la necesidad de una conexión de energía complicada y hace que la instalación sea simple y fácil.

Funcionamiento en un ambiente húmedo

Funcionamiento en un ambiente húmedo

La serie esencial todo en uno puede funcionar en un ambiente bajo 90% RH* * sin condensación
Modo de ahorro de energía stand by

Modo de ahorro de energía stand by

Cuando no hay una entrada con un mando a distancia durante cierto tiempo, la pantalla se apaga y las partes del circuito principales dentro de un armazón de pantalla LED pueden ir al modo stand by. Esto hace que se ahorre energía.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de pixeles

    SMD 3 en 1

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.56

  • Resolución de la pantalla

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Dimensiones de módulo (Ancho x Altura, mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • Número de módulos por pantalla (anch. x alt.)

    12 x 6 (Total 72)

  • Resolución de pantalla (ancho x alto)

    1920 x 1080

  • Dimensiones de la pantalla (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad x Profundidad, mm)

    3004,6 x 1692,1 x 35,5

  • Área de superficie de la pantalla (㎡)

    5.06

  • Peso de la pantalla (kg)

    131

  • Densidad física de pixeles (pixeles/㎡)

    409600

  • Horizontalidad de la carcasa de la unidad (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Material de la carcasa de la unidad

    Aluminio

  • Acceso de servicio

    Frontal

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo

    800

  • Temperatura de color

    6500

  • Ángulo de visualización (H x V)

    160 x 160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    98%

  • Uniformidad de color

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    3000

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo de energía (con pantalla, máx.)

    3000

  • Consumo de energía (con pantalla, promedio )

    1200

  • Consumo de energía (W/㎡, máx.)

    593

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/pantalla, máx.)

    10236

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/pantalla, promedio)

    4094

  • Consumo de energía (BTU/h/㎡, máx.)

    2022

  • Fuente de alimentación (V)

    100 a 240

  • Velocidad de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Frecuencia de actualización (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERACIÓN ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Vida útil (Brillo medio)* * La vida útil específica (Brillo medio) está sujeta a las especificaciones del paquete de LED.

    100000

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento(℃)

    0∘ a +40∘

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    <90% HR (sin condensación)

  • Clasificación IP (frontal/posterior)

    IP40 / IP20

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Certificación

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

MEDIO AMBIENTE

  • Medio ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    Incorporado

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.