Serie Smart LED All-in-One 136"
Serie Smart LED All-in-one
Serie Smart LED Todo en Uno
*Todas las imágenes de esta página web se incluyeron solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.
* El sitio webOS Signage Developer (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) proporciona herramientas SDK y documentación para crear aplicaciones en LG Digital Signage. Solo está abierto a socios.
LG One:Quick Share Solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla de LG
*Los usuarios tienen que configurar Soft AP habilitado en el menú de red de Signage.
**Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de oficina en el menú de configuración EZ de Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share se debe adquirir por separado.
Instalación sencilla
*Se necesita en forma adicional fijar tornillos o instalar soportes de pared/accesorios.
Accesorios de instalación exclusivos
* Se requiere la configuración inicial de la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
** Control basado en red
*La disponibilidad de LG ConnectedCare varía según la región.
Magic Remote for Easy of Use
The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image show the Magic Remote’s function which allow it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAEC screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAEC screen installed on the conference room wall is paused.
* LG Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.
** The FREEZE function is only available when the LAEC is connected to an external input signal.
Todas las especificaciones
INFORMACIÓN
-
Nombre del modelo
LAEC015-GN2
PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS
-
Configuración de píxeles
Single SMD
-
Distancia entre píxeles
1.56
-
Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)
250x281.25
-
Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)
409,600
-
Planitud del bastidor (mm)
±0.2
-
Material del bastidor
Aluminum
-
Acceso al servicio
Front
-
N.º de módulo por pantalla (An. x Al.)
12x6 (Total 72)
-
Resolución de la pantalla (An. x Al.)
1,920x1,080
-
Medidas de la pantalla (An. x Al. x Pr., mm, con bisel)
3,004x1,692x36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Superficie de la pantalla (m2)
5.06
-
Peso de la pantalla
132
ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS
-
Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)
500
-
Ángulo de visión (horizontal)
160
-
Ángulo de visión (vertical)
160
-
Uniformidad del brillo
0.98
-
Uniformidad del color
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Relación de contraste
3,000:1
-
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Temperatura del color
3,200~9,300
ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS
-
Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)
336
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)
1,146
-
Alimentación (V)
100 to 240
-
Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Tasa de actualización (Hz)
3,960
-
Consumo energético (W/pantalla, máx.)
1,700
-
Consumo energético (W/pantalla, medio)
680
-
Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, máx.)
5,800
-
Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, medio)
2,321
ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS
-
Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Humedad de funcionamiento
10~90%RH
-
Índice IP Frontal
IP30
-
Índice IP Trasero
IP20
-
Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)
100,000
ESTÁNDAR
-
Certificación
CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
ENTORNO
-
Entorno
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLADOR
-
Controlador
Embedded(webOS)
ALTAVOZ
-
Altavoz
Built-in(9W+9W)
PUERTO I/O
-
Puerto I/O
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
