Serie Smart LED All-in-One 136"

LAEC015-GN2

Front view

Serie Smart LED All-in-one

Serie Smart LED Todo en Uno

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web se incluyeron solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

Pantalla LED todo en uno

Pantalla LED all-in-one con altavoz incorporado

La serie LAEC posee una gran pantalla de 136 pulgadas con controlador y altavoces integrados. No requiere de conexiones de control o configurar los módulos. Después de un simple proceso de instalación, todo lo que necesitas hacer es encender la pantalla con un mando, como en el televisor de tu hogar.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

El SoC (System on Chip) de cuatro núcleos integrado puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez para ofrecer una reproducción de contenidos fluida. Además, LG webOS Smart Platform mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz gráfica intuitiva y que facilita a SI o/y a los desarrolladores herramientas sencillas de desarrollo de aplicaciones* como SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, aplicaciones de muestra.

* El sitio webOS Signage Developer (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) proporciona herramientas SDK y documentación para crear aplicaciones en LG Digital Signage. Solo está abierto a socios.

LG One:Quick Share Solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla de LG

LG One: Quick Share es una solución inalámbrica USB para compartir pantalla disponible para la serie LAEC. Simplemente, comparte la pantalla de tu ordenador con la pantalla mediante el botón dongle USB y la conexión Wi-Fi* integrada. Puedes ajustar los valores de configuración básicos (volumen, modo imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla, sin necesidad de un control remoto. Además, el modo de reunión de oficina** te ayuda a mostrar la agenda y las notas antes de que comience la reunión.

*Los usuarios tienen que configurar Soft AP habilitado en el menú de red de Signage.
**Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de oficina en el menú de configuración EZ de Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share se debe adquirir por separado.

Instalación sencilla

El proceso de instalación de la Serie Smart All-in-one es muy simple. Después de asegurar los dos cabinets que se incluyen en el kit de transporte, conéctalos con cada módulo de pantalla LED. Por último, enchufa el cable de energía.

*Se necesita en forma adicional fijar tornillos o instalar soportes de pared/accesorios.

Mantenimiento más rápido

Ante un fallo relacionado con el módulo LED o la placa del sistema, se puede reparar desde delante. El módulo LED puede desmontarse fácilmente con la herramienta magnética y reemplazarse rápidamente sin necesidad de cables.

Accesorios de instalación exclusivos

Incluye el soporte de pared horizontal y las herramientas para la instalación. El soporte móvil se suministra por separado pero te permite desplazarlo fácilmente a cualquier lugar. Con este soporte, puedes ajustar la altura de la pantalla de 2.0 m a 2.5 m.

The meeting room is equipped with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the LAEC series.

Compatible con sistemas de control AV

La serie LAEC es compatible con Crestron Connected®* para ofrecer una alta compatibilidad con los controles AV profesionales y lograr una integración perfecta y un control automatizado**, impulsando la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Se requiere la configuración inicial de la pantalla para la compatibilidad con Crestron Connected®.
** Control basado en red

ConnectedCare en tiempo real de LG

El mantenimiento es sencillo y rápido con el servicio opcional ConnectedCare* de LG, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo del cliente para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto, lo que garantiza el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

*La disponibilidad de LG ConnectedCare varía según la región.

Magic Remote for Easy of Use

With the LG Magic Remote, you can select and run the menu of the signage just like using a mouse and its cursor can be used as a laser pointer. In addition, through the newly added 'FREEZE' button on the remote control, users can temporarily freeze the screen while switching contents on the PC, so that users are able to have uninterrupted meetings without exposing its switching process.

The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image show the Magic Remote’s function which allow it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAEC screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAEC screen installed on the conference room wall is paused.

* LG Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.
** The FREEZE function is only available when the LAEC is connected to an external input signal.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LAEC015-GN2

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.56

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x281.25

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    409,600

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Material del bastidor

    Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front

  • N.º de módulo por pantalla (An. x Al.)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Resolución de la pantalla (An. x Al.)

    1,920x1,080

  • Medidas de la pantalla (An. x Al. x Pr., mm, con bisel)

    3,004x1,692x36.5 (Thickest 70)

  • Superficie de la pantalla (m2)

    5.06

  • Peso de la pantalla

    132

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    500

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.98

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    3,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Temperatura del color

    3,200~9,300

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    336

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,146

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,960

  • Consumo energético (W/pantalla, máx.)

    1,700

  • Consumo energético (W/pantalla, medio)

    680

  • Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, máx.)

    5,800

  • Disipación del calor(W/pantalla, medio)

    2,321

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~90%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP20

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    Embedded(webOS)

ALTAVOZ

  • Altavoz

    Built-in(9W+9W)

PUERTO I/O

  • Puerto I/O

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.