Serie LSCA

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie LSCA

LSCA029-RK

(0)

Serie Versátil LSCA

Instalación rápida

Varios factores, como los imanes en la parte superior e inferior, los pasadores de posicionamiento, las asas y los cierres por bloqueo, ayudan a los instaladores a montar y desmontar fácilmente las pantallas LED sin necesidad de herramientas adicionales.

Fácil mantenimiento

La serie LSCA aplicó un sencillo método de fijación por bloqueo que no requiere herramientas adicionales, lo que facilita la sustitución de los módulos LED o de las unidades de potencia/datos. Ahorra costes y tiempo de mantenimiento.

 

Dos opciones de armazón de pantalla

La serie LSCA ofrece dos tamaños de armazón de pantalla, lo que permite una configuración del tamaño de la pantalla que se ajusta perfectamente a las exigencias del cliente.

 

Diseño de esquina a 90° disponible

Si añade una opción de esquina de 90°, la serie LSCA puede ofrecer un contenido impecable incluso cuando se instala en estructuras en ángulo recto.

 

Servicio de mantenimiento delantero o trasero

El producto ofrece acceso frontal o trasero, lo que permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación según su entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Impulsada por el controlador de sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCA es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, que incluyen SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' varía según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temperatura, potencia LED)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSCA029-RK

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    2.97

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    84x168

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    250x500

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.3

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    168x336

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    500x1,000x74.88

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.5

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    12.5

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    25

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    112,896

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    1,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    270

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    90

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    540

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    921

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    307

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    1,842

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    2,880

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP30

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL, BS476 Part7 Class2, EN13501-1

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.