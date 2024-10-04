We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fácil mantenimiento
La serie LSCA aplicó un sencillo método de fijación por bloqueo que no requiere herramientas adicionales, lo que facilita la sustitución de los módulos LED o de las unidades de potencia/datos. Ahorra costes y tiempo de mantenimiento.