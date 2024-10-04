We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Serie LSCB
Profundidad Ultra Slim
Profundidad Ultra Slim
Diseño de esquina en 90° disponible
Diseño de esquina en 90° disponible
* Corte lateral izquierdo y derecho
* Dependiendo del radio, el tamaño de la dimensión de la caja unitaria cambia.
Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Todas las especificaciones
INFORMACIÓN
-
Nombre del modelo
LSCB025-RK
PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS
-
Configuración de píxeles
Single SMD
-
Distancia entre píxeles
2.5
-
Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)
120x135
-
Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)
300x337.5
-
Peso por módulo (kg)
0.64
-
N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)
2x1
-
Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)
240x135
-
Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)
600x337.5x34
-
Superficie del bastidor (m2)
0.2
-
Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)
5.3
-
Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)
26.17
-
Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)
160,000
-
Planitud del bastidor (mm)
±0.1
-
Material del bastidor
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Acceso al servicio
Front
ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS
-
Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)
800
-
Temperatura del color (K)
3,200~9,300
-
Ángulo de visión (horizontal)
160
-
Ángulo de visión (vertical)
160
-
Uniformidad del brillo
0.97
-
Uniformidad del color
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Relación de contraste
5,000:1
-
Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)
14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS
-
Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)
100
-
Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)
34
-
Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)
494
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)
341
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)
116
-
Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)
1,685
-
Alimentación (V)
100 to 240
-
Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Tasa de actualización (Hz)
3,840
ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS
-
Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
-
Humedad de funcionamiento
0~80%RH
-
Índice IP Frontal
IP30
-
Índice IP Trasero
IP30
-
Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)
100,000
ESTÁNDAR
-
Certificación
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection
ENTORNO
-
Entorno
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLADOR
-
Controlador
CVCA
CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS
-
Corte de esquina a 90 grados
O
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf