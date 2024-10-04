We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Solución LG para la gestión y distribución de contenidos
Solución LG para la gestión y distribución de contenidos
Los components de SuperSign Elite-w
Los components de SuperSign Elite-w
Alt text
Software Digital Signane, SuperSing Elite-w
Dado que el sistema de distribución de los servidores se ve reforzado, permite que aproximadamente 1.000 jugadores se puedan conectar.
Versión completa del Web Editor.
Asegura tu comodidad al darte cuenta de que todas las funciones de PC Edit se encuentran en Web Edit.
Acceso Multi-usuario.
Varios usuarios pueden acceder al servidor de forma simultánea y utilizar la función SuperSign Elite-w.
Software Digital Signane, SuperSing Elite-w
Alt text
Media Player
Alt text
Todas las especificaciones
CHASIS
-
Dimensiones
250mm(W) x 45mm(H) x 220mm(D) (Only Set)
-
Peso
1.56 kg (Only Set)
CONEXIONES
-
HDMI
Out
-
USB
2x
-
RS-232
Out
-
LAN
10/100 /1000
-
PCI Express
Mini
-
D-Sub
Out
-
DP
Out
-
SPDIF
Out
-
USB Adicionales
2x
-
Mic In
Jack 3,5mm
-
Line Out
Jack 3,5mm
-
Card Reader
4 in 1 MultiCard
ESPECIFICACIONES
-
CPU
Intel2Ⓡ Celeron2Ⓡ P4500 Processor
-
Chip set
Intel2Ⓡ QM57 Chipset
-
Memoria
DDR3 SDRAM unbuffered 1066 1024MB SODIMM type, 1G (Option:2048MB, 2G)
-
SSD
SSD 8GB / 16GB / 32GB
-
LAN
Intel2Ⓡ 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000Mbps) Ethernet PHY
-
OS
Windows XP Embedded Standard
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf