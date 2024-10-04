About Cookies on This Site

LG 27BK750Y-B Monitor Corporativo (Panel IPS: 1920 x 1080px, ratio 16:9, 250 cd/m², 1000:1, 75Hz, 5ms) ; entr: HDMI x1, DP-IN x1, DP-OUT x1, USB x5 ; Regulable en altura e inclinación y pivotable

Grado de energía : ES
Grado de energía : ES
LG 27BK750Y-B Monitor Corporativo (Panel IPS: 1920 x 1080px, ratio 16:9, 250 cd/m², 1000:1, 75Hz, 5ms) ; entr: HDMI x1, DP-IN x1, DP-OUT x1, USB x5 ; Regulable en altura e inclinación y pivotable

Grado de energía : ES
27BK750Y-B

LG 27BK750Y-B Monitor Corporativo (Panel IPS: 1920 x 1080px, ratio 16:9, 250 cd/m², 1000:1, 75Hz, 5ms) ; entr: HDMI x1, DP-IN x1, DP-OUT x1, USB x5 ; Regulable en altura e inclinación y pivotable

27BK750Y-B
Pantalla IPS Full HD

Pantalla IPS Full HD

La IPS muestra colores claros y precisos desde todos los ángulos para tareas avanzadas, lo que la convierte en la pantalla adecuada para profesionales. Asimismo, la calidad de imagen de IPS permite crear unos resultados sorprendentes.

 

Inmersión con diseño prácticamente sin bordes

Inmersión con diseño prácticamente sin bordes

La pantalla prácticamente sin bordes por los tres costados minimiza el bisel para que la pantalla combine armoniosamente en cualquier espacio de trabajo. Mejora el sentido de inmersión y añade atractivo estético.

 

Ergonomía, para condiciones de trabajo, perfectas

Ergonomía para condiciones de trabajo perfectas

Los monitores ofrecen una visualización cómoda con versátiles ajustes de la pantalla en cuanto a inclinación, altura, pivotación y basculación. Puedes personalizar la pantalla para conseguir una estación de trabajo cómoda y personal según los distintos contenidos o herramientas de oficina.

 

Pantalla IPS Full HD

Diseño tecnológico avanzado

El diseño avanzado se puede instalar rápida y fácilmente sin ningún tipo de herramienta. Asimismo, el montaje en pared ofrece la libertad de sacarlo del escritorio y colgarlo en una pared.

 

Duplica y amplia la pantalla con Daisy Chain

Duplica y amplia la pantalla con Daisy Chain

La configuración en cadena permite conectar hasta cuatro monitores con funciones de extensión y duplicado. Esta configuración crea una sinergia que permite compartir recursos de manera eficiente en toda una organización.

 

Eficiencia económica mediante DC Off 0.00 Watt

Eficiencia económica mediante DC Off 0.00 Watt

La función DC Off 0.00 Watt minimiza el consumo energético. La eficiencia y la economía aumentan a medida que se añaden monitores, ideal incluso para espacios de trabajo a gran escala.

 

Mayor ahorro energético

Sin PVC: Sin materiales nocivos

La etiqueta sin PVC añade protección ante los materiales nocivos. El BK75 está fabricado a partir de materiales certificados por TUV y sin PVC (excepto los cables).

 

Carga rápida mediante USB 3.0

Carga rápida mediante USB 3.0

Los dispositivos compatibles se cargan mucho más rápido que con los cables típicos USB 2.0, lo que significa que el estándar USB 3.0 puede transferir datos más rápidamente. Esta velocidad de transferencia rápida minimiza las interrupciones en la empresa.

 

Alimentación integrada para espacios trabajo

Alimentación integrada para espacios trabajo

Un módulo de alimentación se integra en el monitor desde la parte trasera de la alimentación integrada, eliminando el embrollo de cables. Finalmente, una oficina que use varios ordenadores podría ser más agradable al ahorrar espacio de escritorio en cada uno de ellos.
Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (Pulgada)

    27" (68.5cm)

  • Tipo panel

    IPS

  • Gama de Color (CIE 1931)

    72%

  • Profundidad de Color (Nº colores)

    16.7M colores

  • Tamaño Pixel (mm)

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Formato/Aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Brillo

    250cd/m2

  • Ratio de Contraste Original

    1000:1

  • Contraste Dinámico (DFC)

    Mega

  • Tiempo de Respuesta (GTG)

    5ms

  • Ángulo de Visión (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Tratamiento de superficies

    Antirreflejos ,3H

CONEXIONES ENTRADA

  • DVI-D

  • HDMI

    SÍ (1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ (1.2)

  • DisplayPort out

  • Otros

    USB3.0 1 Arriba / 4 Abajo

  • Posición del conector

    Vertical

CONEXIONES AUDIO

  • PC Audio In

  • Posición del conector

    Vertical

  • Salida de auriculares

ALTAVOCES

  • Tipo

    2ch stereo

  • Salida de audio (vatios)

    1.2W x 2

CONSUMO

  • Tipo

    Fuente de alimentación interna

  • Entrada

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Normal On (EPA Typ)

    20.3W

  • Modo Suspensión (Max)

    0.5W

  • Dc Off (Max)

    0.003W

FRECUENCIA

  • DVI-D H-Frecuency

    30~83kHz

  • DVI-D V-Frecuency

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI H-Frecuency

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI V-Frecuency

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

RESOLUCIÓN

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

BOTONES DE CONTROL

  • Nº Controladores

    7

  • Tipo de Controlador

    Táctil

  • LED Color (Modo ON)

    Blanco

  • LED Color (Modo Ahorro Energía)

    Apagado

  • Localización del Controlador

    Frontal

DIMENSIONES

  • Conjunto (con peana)

    611.5 x 276.1 x 542.9

  • Conjunto (sin peana)

    611.5 x 59.0 x 367.5

  • Caja

    690 x 531 x 172

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    384/816/954

  • VESA / Montaje en pared (mm)

    100 x 100

CERTIFICADOS

  • TCO

    SÍ (7.0)

  • UL (CUL)

  • TUV-GS

  • TUV-Ergo

  • FCC-B, CE

  • EPA 7.0

  • ISO 9241-307

  • EPEAT

    SÍ (Gold)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • BRF / PVC-Free

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Modo Imagen

  • Modo Lectura

  • Ratio Original

  • DDC/CI

  • HDCP

  • Bloqueo del Teclado

  • Plug & Play

  • Control de Tiempo de Respuesta

  • Calibrado de Color

  • Protección Antiparpadeo

  • Temporizador de Apagado

  • Control de seis ejes

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Super Resolution+

  • Control de Pantalla

  • Dual controller

COLOR

  • Frontal

    NEGRO (Textura)

  • Cubierta trasera

    NEGRO (Textura)

  • Soporte

    NEGRO (Textura)

  • Base

    NEGRO (Textura)

PEANA

  • Peana desmontable

  • Inclinación (ángulo)

    -5º ~ 25º Grados

  • Giratoria (ángulo)

    ±45º

  • Altura alcance (mm)

    150mm / 50mm

  • Pivotable

    SÍ (Bidireccional, 90º)

EMBALAJE

  • Material de Embalaje

    EPS

  • Tipo de apilamiento

    Boca Abajo

  • Tipo de embalaje del soporte

    Separado

  • Tipo de impresión en caja

    Flexo

  • Manipulación / Manejo

    Agujero de Mano

ACCESORIOS

  • Cable de alimentación

  • HDMI

  • DISPLAY PORT

  • PC Audio

IDIOMAS

  • País

    18

  • Nº de Idiomas

    Inglés, alemán, francés, español, italiano, sueco, finlandés, portugués, polaco, ruso, griego, chino, japonés, coreano, ucraniano, portugués (Brasil), hindi, chino tradicional

OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Categoría

    Oficina

  • Sphere Lighting

    NO

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    75Hz

  • Velocidad de respuesta

    5ms

  • Gama

    LG Monitor

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • cm (pulgadas)

    68,6cm (27")

RESUMEN CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Categoría

    Monitores business

  • Cm (pulgadas)

    68,6

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.