LG 27UL500-W - Monitor UHD polivalente (Panel IPS: 3840 x 2160p, 16:9, 300cd/m², 1000:1, sRGB >98%, 60Hz, 5ms); diag. 68,4cm; entradas: HDMI x2, DP x1

27UL500_EU new Erp label.pdf

Grado de energía : ES
27UL500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
27UL500-W

LG 27UL500-W - Monitor UHD polivalente (Panel IPS: 3840 x 2160p, 16:9, 300cd/m², 1000:1, sRGB >98%, 60Hz, 5ms); diag. 68,4cm; entradas: HDMI x2, DP x1

Descubre el monitor HDR UHD 4K1

HDR 10

Descubre el monitor HDR UHD 4K

Este monitor, compatible con HDR10, representa todos los detalles en las partes brillantes y oscuras del contenido de alto rango dinámico.

Colores auténticos y visión más amplia1

IPS con sRGB 98 % (Tip.)

Colores auténticos y visión más amplia

La pantalla IPS de LG tiene una precisión de color extraordinaria; cubre el 98 % del espectro de color sRGB. Asimismo, el ángulo de visualización también es más amplio para que puedas disfrutar más fácilmente de imágenes con colores auténticos.

IPS con sRGB 98 % (Tip.)

Calibración del color

El color se ha calibrado para que sea más preciso en la pantalla y evitar así los cambios graduales; de esta manera se conserva el color previsto originalmente.

Compatible con HDCP 2.2

Conéctate con confianza: Este monitor 4K LG es compatible con la última protección anticopia HDCP 2.2, por lo que mostrará vídeo de servicios de streaming en 4K, videoconsolas y reproductores de Blu-ray Ultra HD.

Radeon FreeSync™

Imagen más suave y nítida

La función Radeon FreeSync™ reduce la fragmentación y la interrupción de la imagen que se producen entre la velocidad de imagen de la tarjeta gráfica y la frecuencia de actualización del monitor, lo que permite que el movimiento sea más suave y con menos interrupciones en los juegos exigentes.

Modos personalizados para cualquier juego

Los usuarios pueden elegir entre el modo FPS y el modo RTS, y personalizarlo. Los ajustes se pueden modificar y personalizar para cualquier tipo de juego.

Reduce la fatiga visual

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimiza el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que los jugadores puedan captar cada uno de los momentos en tiempo real.

Estabilizador de negros1

Estabilizador de negros

La función Black Stabilizer de LG ayuda a que las escenas oscuras sean más brillantes para que sea más fácil encontrar al contrincante.

OnScreen Control

Interfaz de usuario más sencilla y fácil

OnScreen Control es sencillo e intuitivo. Puedes personalizar tus opciones de pantalla con unos pocos clics.

* Para descargar la última versión de OnScreen Control, visita LG.com. La imagen mostrada es meramente ilustrativa. La vista previa 5:9 no está disponible.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    UHD

  • Año

    2019

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.4

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ(1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    700 x 446 x 146

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    7.1

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.1

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.6

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    41W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    26W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    Menos de 0,5 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    36W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

  • HDMI

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.