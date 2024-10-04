About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG- 34WP500-B- Monitor 34'' 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™
34WP500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

LG- 34WP500-B- Monitor 34'' 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™

34WP500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
34WP500-B

LG- 34WP500-B- Monitor 34'' 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS con AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
Pantalla Full HD UltraWide™ de 34"

Eleva el equipo de tu oficina en casa

La resolución UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) ofrece un 33% más de espacio de pantalla en ancho que la pantalla con resolución FHD (1920x1080), lo que proporciona una relación de aspecto de 21:9.

La pantalla Full HD de 21:9 proporciona un 33% más de pantalla que una Full HD estándar de 16:9 (1920x1080).

Más espacio en la pantalla de la pantalla 21:9 UltraWide en comparación con la pantalla 16:9 con una clase en línea continua en la pantalla.

Clases en línea con amplio campo de visión

Administra fácilmente libros de texto, conferencias, conversaciones y búsquedas en una sola vista y convierta la pantalla ancha en su aula en línea favorita.

Imagen de mostrar hojas de datos y diapositivas una al lado de la otra en la pantalla de la pantalla 21:9 UltraWide, mientras que la pantalla 16:9 no lo permite por falta de espacio.

Podrás ver de lado a lado

Te permite trabajar con informes de un vistazo con hojas de datos y diapositivas una al lado de la otra sin repetir Alt-tab.

HDR, que admite niveles específicos de color y brillo, en comparación con SDR con colores dramáticos del contenido
HDR10

Contraste detallado

La tecnología HDR ahora se aplica a varios contenidos. Este monitor es compatible con el alto rango dinámico HDR10 estándar de la industria, basado en la gama de colores sRGB 95%, que admite niveles específicos de color y brillo que permiten a los espectadores disfrutar de los colores dramáticos del contenido.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

IPS con sRGB 95% (típico): colores reales y vista amplia
IPS con sRGB 95% (típico)

Colores verdaderos y vista amplia

El monitor IPS de LG muestra una precisión de color impecable. Con un amplio ángulo de visión, la pantalla IPS cuenta con una cobertura del 95% del espectro de color sRGB.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

OnScreen Control: División de pantalla | Configuración del monitor ㅣ Vista previa 5:9
OnScreen Control

Control con pocos clics

Puedes personalizar el espacio de trabajo dividiendo la pantalla o ajustando las opciones básicas del monitor con solo unos pocos clics del mouse.

*Para descargar la última versión de OnScreen Control, visite LG.COM.
*Las imágenes del producto y el control en pantalla en el video son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real y del control en pantalla real.

Imagen de juego clara con movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones cuando AMD FreeSync ™ está encendido, mientras que la pantalla parpadea y se rompe cuando AMD FreeSync ™ está apagado.
AMD FreeSync™

Movimiento fluido y rápido

Con la tecnología AMD FreeSync™, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones en juegos de alta resolución y de ritmo rápido. Prácticamente reduce el desgarro y el tartamudeo de la pantalla.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.
*Comparación del modo 'OFF' (imagen de la izquierda) y AMD FreeSync™.

  • Convencional
  • DAS

Reacciona más rápido que los oponentes

Reduce el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para ayudar a los jugadores a captar momentos críticos en tiempo real.

*La ilustración convencional muestra que el modelo no es compatible con la función Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).
*Imágenes de arriba simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

  • Apagado
  • Encendido

Se el primero en atacar en la oscuridad

Black Stabilizer ayuda a los jugadores a evitar que los francotiradores se escondan en los lugares más oscuros y a escapar rápidamente de situaciones cuando explota el flash.

*Imágenes de arriba simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

  • Encendido
  • Apagado

Mejor Puntería

El punto de mira en forma de cruz se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión del disparo.

*Imágenes de arriba simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

Confort visual mejorado
Modo lector

Menos azul, comodidad visual mejorada

Reducir la luz azul ayuda a disminuir la fatiga ocular, el modo de lectura crea una pantalla con una temperatura de color similar al papel y proporciona condiciones óptimas para la lectura.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.

Informe de trabajo mostrado en el monitor con parpadeo reducido en comparación con el modo convencional
Parpadeo seguro

Cuidado de los ojos

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible en la pantalla y proporciona un entorno de trabajo cómodo para sus ojos.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Puede diferir del uso real.
*La cifra se calcula mediante la estimación de las pruebas internas de LG utilizando el modelo 34WP500 en noviembre de 2020. La cifra puede variar en condiciones de uso reales.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El soporte One-Click facilita la instalación sin necesidad de ningún otro equipo y ajusta de manera flexible la inclinación de la pantalla grande para colocarla en la posición más óptima.
icon

One Click Stand

Fácil instalación

icon

Inclinación

5~15°

Diseño ergonómico con características de diseño virtualmente sin bordes, soporte con un clic y ajuste de inclinación.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    34

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraWide

  • Año

    2021

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    34

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    86.7

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SÍ(2ea)

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

  • Retículo

  • Modo Lector

  • Super Resolución

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    940 x 236 x 490

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    816.7 x 483.8 x 223.3

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    8.88

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.92

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.94

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    39W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    23W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    Menos de 0,5 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    35W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.