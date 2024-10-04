About Cookies on This Site

Mural

Las unidades Mural de LG son una potente solución de calefacción y refrigeración que puede instalarse de manera rápida y sencilla.

air-solution_02_Quick_Easy_Installation_20112017_D_1511146934187

Mural

Proporcionando un confort optimizado para cualquier tipo de aplicaciones

Características
Más Información
04_D_1512961551304

Amplio rango de operación

Solución ideal para salas de servidores, salas de máquinas y cocinas.

Cubierta inferior desmontable

La cubierta inferior es desmontable, lo que facilita la instalación. El desmontaje o el soporte adicional de la unidad es innecesario. La instalación puede ser completada por una persona que disponga de la herramienta de soporte patentada de LG.

Clip de soporte de instalación

Un clip de soporte crea un espacio adecuado entre la pared y la unidad para facilitar la instalación.

Alta eficiencia energética1

Alta eficiencia energética

Las nuevas unidades montadas en la pared proporcionan una alta eficiencia energética estacional conectadas con las unidades exteriores.

Potente refrigeración y calefacción

La apertura del panel frontal reduce la sobrecarga de la entrada de aire. Además, el nuevo y mejorado ventilador de sesgo aumenta la cantidad de flujo de aire.

Flujo de aire optimizado

La dirección de la lama horizontal se puede ajustar del paso 1 al paso 6 realizando un giro automático completo. Esta función permite enfriar y calentar áreas específicas mucho más rápido

Enfriamiento y calentamiento rápidos

El enfriamiento y la calefacción por chorro dispersan el aire uniformemente a alta velocidad para asegurar una habitación óptimamente fría o caliente en solo 3 minutos.

