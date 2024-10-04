About Cookies on This Site

Soluciones Hotel TV LG1

El sector de los hoteles en riesgo por la nueva normativa de protección de datos

Soluciones Hotel TV LG, preparadas para la protección de datos de tus clientes

 

El sector de los hoteles en riesgo por la nueva normativa de protección de datos Contacta ahora

A día de hoy, los hoteles ya cuentan con procedimientos que cumplen con la protección de datos de sus huéspedes a la hora de registrarse, realizar reservas y en sus páginas web entre otras. Sin embargo no podemos olvidar que los huéspedes también dejan sus datos en la televisión de su habitación al acceder a alguna de sus aplicaciones como por ejemplo a las plataformas de streaming para poder ver su serie favorita.

Actualmente la nueva Normativa de protección de datos endurece las sanciones por incumplimiento y además llevan a cabo un control cada vez más proactivo en la imposición de multas de hasta 20 millones de euros o del 4 % de la facturación de la empresa. La solución al posible incumplimiento de la ley de protección de datos es elegir una televisión de Hotel que permita eliminar los datos personales y de navegación de los usuarios de forma automática cuando apaguen la televisión de su habitación, como hacen los equipos de hotel TV de LG.

Aprovecha nuestro plan renove para hotel TV

Disponer de la última tecnología en tu hotel elevará el valor percibido, aumentará el ticket medio de tus clientes y te permitirá cumplir con la Normativa de Protección de datos.

El Plan Renove de LG te ayudará a renovar las televisiones de las habitaciones de tu hotel con hasta un 25% de descuento sobre el precio recomendado a empresa y además un plan de recompra sobre tus televisiones antiguas.

Aprovecha el plan renove

5 razones que hacen únicas las soluciones de LG hotel TV

true

Protección de datos personales

Cuando el huésped abandona la habitación, automáticamente se borrará cualquier dato personal que haya introducido en la televisión.

Multitud de tamaños y tecnologías

Multitud de tamaños y tecnologías

Televisiones desde 24” hasta 70”, LCD y OLED, transmitiendo la información por cable de datos (IP) o coaxial (RF).

Información y entretenimiento

Información y entretenimiento

El huésped puede recibir mensajes a través del televisor de forma personalizada.

true

Incremento del ticket medio

El cliente tiene la posibilidad de solicitar los servicios del hotel desde el televisor.

Multitud de tamaños y tecnologías

Gestión centralizada

Desde la clonación de sintonizaciones con un USB, hasta la gestión global de experiencia con el cliente a través del televisor.

Casos de éxito

 

Nuestros casos de éxito en soluciones de hotel TV y cartelería digital.

Auditorium marriot

Hotel puerta américa

Contacta con nosotros

Y aprovéchate del plan renove en las soluciones de Hotel TV de LG que cumplen con la Normativa de protección de datos.

Otras soluciones

Para la gestión audiovisual y cartelería digital hotelera.

Ultra strech

Climatización

LG cloud devices