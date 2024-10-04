About Cookies on This Site

Therma V Split Mural R32

Lo mejor del R32 y la más alta tecnología en Aerotermia en nuestra unidad partida.

THERMA V R32 Split

Therma V Split Mural R32

El nuevo Therma V Split Mural R32 ofrece una mayor eficiencia de calefacción y rendimiento con refrigerante R32.

Características Gamas
Características
Más Información

How THERMA V R32 Split Works

Cómo funciona Therma V Split Mural R32

Utiliza aire externo como fuente de calor para proporcionar calefacción y agua caliente.

Calefacción confiable

Calefacción fiable

Therma V Split Mural R32 proporciona una calefacción potente y confiable. Puede funcionar incluso en climas extremadamente fríos de hasta -25 ℃. Además, es capaz de ofrecer una temperatura del agua de salida de 65 ℃ como máximo.

Compresor R1

El revolucionario compresor R1 con su movimiento en inclinación aumenta la eficiencia y la fiabilidad general. Además, se ha mejorado su rango de funcionamientor, que pasa de 10Hz a 135Hz.*Etiqueta energética ErP A +++ para calefacción de espacios a 35°C LWT y ErP A ++ para calefacción de espacios a 55°C LWT.

Refrigerante Ecológico

Therma V Split Mural R32 está equipado con refrigerante R32, el refrigerante ambientalmente sostenible que tiene un potencial de calentamiento global de 675, un 70% más bajo que el del R410A. Con refrigerante R32, Therma V Split Mural R32 tiene una alta eficiencia energética como solución de calefacción más ecológica.

* El resultado anterior se basó en la calefacción de espacios a 35 ℃
* La calefacción de espacios a 55 ° C recibió una calificación A ++.

05_Smart-Heating-Control_Desktop_1564387029060

Control de Calefacción Inteligente

La interfaz de usuario intuitiva permite un uso fácil y rápido con un toque simple donde los usuarios pueden incluso establecer horarios basados en sus estilos de vida. Además, la monitorización diaria o mensual del consumo de energía permite una gestión eficiente de la energía.

Control remoto desde cualquier lugar

Control remoto desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ ™, los usuarios pueden controlar el sistema de calefacción en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de calefacción permite a los usuarios la máxima comodidad.

* Accesorio necesario: PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG) y PWYREWO00

Instalación Fácil y Flexible

Therma V Split Mural R32 se puede instalar de forma fácil y flexible en todo tipo de viviendas. Los componentes de agua integrados* en la unidad interior facilitan la instalación en menos tiempo. Además, la longitud extendida de la tubería de refrigerante alcanza los 50 m, y las tuberías se pueden conectar en tres direcciones diferentes (hacia adelante, hacia los lados y hacia atrás), lo que hace que la instalación sea más ordenada y flexible.

Configuración Previa a la Instalación

Según el lugar de instalación, los instaladores pueden preparar ajustes predeterminados y guardar datos en una tarjeta de memoria. Pueden simplemente insertar la tarjeta de memoria en la parte posterior del control remoto para activar los datos de configuración. Esto permite una puesta en servicio fácil y rápida.

* Los componentes de agua incluyen sensor de flujo, bomba de agua, tanque de expansión, válvula de ventilación de aire, válvula de seguridad, intercambiador de calor de placas, filtro, controlador y calentador eléctrico.

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido

El control remoto puede almacenar hasta 50 elementos del historial, lo que permite una fácil identificación de la causa del mal funcionamiento o fallo y facilita la búsqueda rápida de soluciones.

Alineación THERMA V

Descarga de Manuales, Folletos y Documentos

IR

*Solo aplicable al Compresor R1 incluido en los aires Therma V R32 comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 3 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

