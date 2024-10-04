We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Therma V Split
Mural R410A
El nuevo tipo dividido 410A ofrece un diseño exterior mejorado. Al quitar la cubierta del panel frontal, redondear sus bordes y emplear unidades interiores más livianas, proporciona una funcionalidad mejorada, así como una solución de calefacción más refinada para su hogar.