Therma V Split Mural R410A

Nuestra apuesta más popular en el mercado de los equipos de Aerotermia partidos.

a black basic image

Therma V Split
Mural R410A

El nuevo tipo dividido 410A ofrece un diseño exterior mejorado. Al quitar la cubierta del panel frontal, redondear sus bordes y emplear unidades interiores más livianas, proporciona una funcionalidad mejorada, así como una solución de calefacción más refinada para su hogar.

Características Gamas
Características
MÁS INFORMACIÓN
Diseño mejorado con controlador de calefacción fácil de usar

El controlador de calefacción presenta una experiencia de usuario mejorada con una pantalla LCD a color de 4,3 pulgadas de ancho, una fina carcasa frontal de vidrio y un panel LED táctil reactivo. Estos nuevos elementos de diseño dan como resultado una experiencia de usuario enriquecida.

Cómo funciona Therma V Split Mural R410A

Utiliza el aire externo como fuente de calor para proporcionar calefacción y agua caliente.

Eficiencia energética lograda por LG Inverter Tech.

LG ha acumulado un amplio conocimiento en tecnologías de compresores y motores, que son la esencia de la eficiencia energética. La tecnología Inverter de LG reduce el gasto de energía al optimizar el rendimiento, utilizando solo la energía requerida para el funcionamiento.

* 16 kW: A ++ (35 ℃)

La temperatura se adapta a cada estación

El modo automático estacional ajusta automáticamente la operación de calefacción y refrigeración. Además, también establece la temperatura del agua caliente en función de la temperatura exterior.

* El ajuste de la temperatura en esta imagen es sólo un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según el ajuste preferido por el usuario

Calentamiento rápido y fiable por sensor inteligente

El sensor inteligente exclusivo de LG con tecnología de control de presión y temperatura detecta la presión directamente para una respuesta más rápida y exacta a la variación de carga.

Operación de emergencia

En caso de fallo, THERMA V continúa produciendo calor. Si el error es menor, por el mal funcionamiento del sensor, se fuerza el funcionamiento del ciclo de la bomba de calor. Si las piezas producen un error de mayor importancia, se activa el calentador eléctrico para mantener la operación de calefacción.

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

IR

Therma-V

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha

¿Necesitas ayuda con la instalación?

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha ACCEDE

Therma-V

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (solo para Servicios Técnicos)

¿Necesitas asistencia con la puesta en marcha?

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (solo para Servicios Técnicos) ACCEDE