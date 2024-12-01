Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LABS

LG LABS

La vida es buena cuando una idea experimental es capaz de abrir nuevas formas de vivir.

brid.zzz es una solución para
el cuidado del sueño
al medir las ondas cerebrales en tiempo real

Developed by LG Electronics’ latest technology, accumulated sleep pattern data measured with brid.zzz’s real time brain wave sensor provides an optimized personal sleep care solution by app for a better quality of sleep.

1. Real-time brain wave measurement
Sleep stage is analyzed in real-time by ear tips with sensors that detect and measure brain wave in real-time.

2. Dynamic binaural beat
Dynamic binaural beat entrains to a broader range of brain wave frequencies to induce even deeper sleep in contrast to static binaural beat which entrains brain waves to a fixed frequency.
brid.zzz offers both dynamic and static binaural beat in the app.

3. Personalized sleep care
Real-time adjustments are made by giving different types of stimuli to cater to each user’s sleep status.

Vive al máximo el ciclismo en casa con Excicle.

excicle delivers the full experience of both ‘studio cycling’ and ‘outdoor cycling’ with the freewheel motor switchable mode.

1. Both virtual cycling and studio cycling available with a single bike
Indoor exercise bike with a freewheel motor switchable mode and offers ‘studio classes’ and ‘virtual cycling’ sessions.

2. A wide-ranging selection of in-app contents customizable to personal preferences
50-100 training programs available choose from “studio cylcling classes”, “virtual rides”, “scenery rides” to suit personal preferences.
(3 studio cylcling classes and 11 scenery rides will be available at CES 2023.)

3. A simple, modern design to blend in with home interior
As an at-home fitness equipment, excicle has been designed to complement modern living environments.

Pluspot es una estación de carga inalámbrica
para la micromovilidad + una aplicación

Pluspot, un servicio combinado de aplicación y estación de carga inalámbrica para micromovilidades, aporta una solución a los dispositivos sin anclaje que abarrotan las calles de ciudades de todo el mundo.

Pluspot ayuda a los usuarios a localizar y cargar de manera fácil y segura los dispositivos de micromovilidad y, además, funciona como una estación que organiza los dispositivos sin anclaje que abarrotan las calles de la propia comunidad.
Además, cualquier usuario que participe en este tipo de «e-scooter plogging», puede ganar puntos equivalentes a dinero en tiendas y cafeterías.

Desde la perspectiva del negocio de la micromovilidad, la estación de carga inalámbrica que carga con solo estacionar ha ayudado a los operadores de micromovilidad a superar los problemas operativos que conllevan la carga y la reubicación de dispositivos.

Pluspot, el siguiente movimiento ESG de LG Electronics, es una ventaja para toda la sociedad, la propia comunidad, la industria comercial relacionada y las personas.

Monster Shoe Club :
LG Electonics provides
phygital customer experience

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) is a shoe PFP(Profile Picture) NFT project introduced with LG Electronics' new products, LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. It provides a seamless experience of collecting and managing real and virtual shoes.
The 5,500 animated Monshoecl was created by Generative Art. The story of Monshoecl ranges from shoes made from scrap metal pieces to shoes with future energy. With the launch of the product in South Korea in 2023, ThinQ Shoelife service allows you to collect and manage actual shoes and Monshoecl together. In addition, we are planning two new and unique customer experiences. There will be an AR service where you can virtually try on NFT shoes. Also, in Zepeto, avatars can walk around in the metaverse wearing Monshoecl.
Join LG Electronics as a Monshoecl NFT Holder, and join our journey to the home of the future!

HoverGym, el inicio de un entrenamiento personal real

HoverGym es una eficiente «solución inteligente para entrenar en casa», posible gracias a la combinación del potente motor doble DD de LG Electronics, el control háptico y las tecnologías inteligentes.

La potente tecnología del motor aumenta o reduce suavemente la carga de peso según la petición del usuario.

La aplicación ofrece entrenamiento personal uno a uno, incluida la corrección postural y motivaciones para entrenar.

