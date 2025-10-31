About Cookies on This Site

Horno Pirolítico - LG WS5D7230G, 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero
Ficha técnica de producto

Horno Pirolítico - LG WS5D7230G, 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero

Ficha técnica de producto

Horno Pirolítico - LG WS5D7230G, 72 L, Clasificación A, Convección, Acero

WS5D7230G
Características principales

  • 12 modos de cocción: Ofrecen flexibilidad y precisión, facilitando la creación de platos con resultados profesionales en casa
  • Función freidora con aire incorporada: Cocinado más sano, sabroso y crujiente con tan solo pulsar un botón. Ahorra espacio en la cocina con su gran capacidad
  • Limpieza pirolítica: Con solo presionar un botón, las altas temperaturas eliminan la grasa y residuos que se limpian fácilmente, dejando tu horno impecable sin esfuerzo
  • Ventilación tangencial: El sistema de ventilación tangencial garantiza una distribución uniforme del calor, consiguiendo una mejor cocción de los alimentos, más eficienciente y homogénea
  • Bloqueo de seguridad: Evita que el horno se encienda o se modifiquen los ajustes accidentalmente, lo cual es especialmente útil en hogares con niños pequeños
Más

Una cocina que te facilita la vida

LG ofrece electrodomésticos encastrables de primera calidad con un diseño versátil, elegante y controles sencillos, que se integran perfectamente en cualquier cocina

Imagen lifestyle de cocina

Gran Capacidad 72L

Perfecto para cocinar en recipientes de gran tamaño

Descubre los hornos LG de gran capacidad para cocinar grandes platos con recipientes de todos los tamaños

Cocina como un chef profesional

Lleva el sabor a un nuevo nivel

Horno LG con hasta 12 modos de cocinado que otorgan gran flexibilidad y precisión de cocinado para conseguir unos resultados profesionales en casa

Cocinado uniforme

Di adios a las zonas quemadas o crudas

El sistema de ventilación tangencial del horno distribuye el aire de manera uniforme en el interior alcanzando cada rincón, para conseguir una mejor cocción de los alimentos 

Puerta de cristal removible

Puerta desmontable para una fácil limpieza

Los hornos LG permiten desmontar las distintas capas del cristal de la puerta, para conseguir una mejor limpieza llegando a todos los rincones

Eficiencia energética A

Hornos Lg con alta eficiencia energética

Los hornos LG con eficiencia A permiten ahorrar energía y dinero

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Marca

    LG

  • País de origen

    China

  • Tipo de combustible

    Eléctrico

  • Color exterior

    Acero inoxidable

  • Sistema de cocción del horno

    Convección auténtica

  • Tipo de Horno

    Individual

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE COMODIDAD

  • Bloqueo del control

    Sí (Horno)

  • Volumen del recordatorio de cocción terminada

  • Temporizador de cocina

  • Tipo de limpieza del horno

    Pirolítico

  • Modo sabbat

    No

  • Bloqueo de la puerta del horno para la autolimpieza

    Automático

  • Sistema de cierre suave

    No

  • Cocción cronometrada

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Potencia de elementos para asar (vatios)

    1000

  • Potencia de los elementos para asar (vatios)

    2200

  • Potencia de los elementos de convección (vatios)

    1800

  • Apagado automático de seguridad

  • Tipo de elementos para hornear

    Oculto

  • Tipo de elementos para asar

    Enfundado

  • Conversión de convección

    No

  • Ventilador de convección

    Velocidad única

  • Convección

    Convección auténtica

  • Tipo de combustible

    Eléctrico

  • Luz del horno GoCook Smart

    No

  • Número de posiciones de la rejilla

    5

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    72

  • Modo de cocción del horno

    Air Fry, Calor Inferior, Aire caliente Eco, Aire asistido con ventilador, Aire caliente, Grill grande, Modo pizza, Prueba, Asado, Calor Superior Inferior

  • Tipo de luz del horno

    Halógena

DISEÑO/ACABADO

  • Material de la cavidad

    Esmaltado

  • Pantalla de control

    LED

  • Color de la puerta

    Transparente

  • Color del asa

    Acero inoxidable negro

  • Material del asa

    Aluminio

  • Color interior

    Gris azulado

  • Color del mando

    Acero inoxidable negro

  • Iluminación del mando

    No

  • Material del mando

    Plástico

  • Color exterior

    Acero inoxidable

  • Tipo de control del horno

    Display táctil + Selector giratorio

  • Acabado antihuellas

    No

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensiones del troquelado (An.xAl.xPr.) (mm)

    560 x 600 x 550

  • Dimensiones interiores del horno (An.xAl.xPr.) (mm)

    503 x 362 x 394

  • Dimensiones del paquete (An.xAl.xPr.) (mm)

    650 x 670 x 720

  • Dimensiones del producto (An.xAl.xPr.) (mm)

    595 x 596 x 566

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    42,0

  • Ancho (mm)

    595

  • Profundidad total, incluida el asa (mm)

    610

ALIMENTACIÓN/CLASIFICACIOINES

  • Potencia de salida (W)

    3200

  • Suministro energético requerido (Voltios/Hz)

    220-240V / 50Hz, 220-240V / 60Hz

TECNOLOGÍA INTELIGENTE

  • Comprobación y control

    No

  • Tag NFC activado

    No

  • Atención al cliente proactiva

    No

  • Receta inteligente (aplicación de recetas de terceros)

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Control de voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    No

ACCESORIOS

  • Rejilla estándar (ea)

    1

  • Bandeja de Horno (Ea)

    1

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

