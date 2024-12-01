We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frigorífico Combi 2m, Clasificación B, capacidad de 419l, Inox antihuellas, serie 700
Frigorífico Combi 2m, Clasificación B, capacidad de 419l, Inox antihuellas, serie 700
RESUMEN
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Volumen total (L)
384
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
595*2030*675
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
137
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
B
-
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Acero antihuellas
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS
-
Tipo de producto
Frigorífico Combi
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
B
CAPACIDAD
-
Volumen total (L)
384
-
Volumen congelador (L)
107
-
Volumen frigorífico (L)
277
CONTROL Y PANTALLA
-
Pantalla LED interna
Sí
-
Congelación rápida
Sí
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso del producto (kg)
86
-
Altura total (mm)
2030
-
Fondo sin puerta (mm)
608
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
595*2030*675
-
Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)
90
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Door Cooling+
Sí
-
LINEAR Cooling
Sí
-
Puerta reversible
Sí
MATERIAL Y ACABADO
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Acero antihuellas
-
Metal fresh
Sí
-
Tipo tirador
Integrado
RENDIMIENTO
-
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
137
-
Clase climática
SNT
-
Potencia acústica (dB)
35
-
Potencia acústica (clase)
B
COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO
-
Compartimentos en puerta transparentes
Sí
-
Luz del frigorífico
LED Panel (Top)
-
Balda de cristal templado
Sí(3)
-
Botellero (vino)
Sí
-
Multi Air Flow
Sí
-
Balda plegable
Sí(1)
-
Fresh Balancer CON Magic Crisper
Sí
-
Fresh converter
Sí
TECNOLOGÍA SMART
-
Smart Diagnosis
Sí
COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR
-
Balda de cristal templado
Sí
-
Cajón_Congelador
Sí(3)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf