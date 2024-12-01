We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frigorífico American Combi Instaview Door-In-Door, Clasificación E, 530l, Serie 830
RESUMEN
DIMENSIONES
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Volumen total (L)
530
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
314
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
-
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Sí
-
Door-in-Door
Sí
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sí
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Acero negro mate
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS
-
Tipo de producto
Frigorífico American Combi
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)
E
CAPACIDAD
-
Volumen total (L)
530
-
Volumen congelador (L)
209
-
Volumen frigorífico (L)
321
CONTROL Y PANTALLA
-
Congelación rápida
Sí
-
Pantalla LED externa
LED Externa
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso del producto (kg)
120
-
Altura total (mm)
1787
-
Altura sin bisagra (mm)
1723
-
Fondo sin puerta (mm)
617
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
Peso del producto con embalaje (kg)
130
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Door Cooling+
Sí
-
Door-in-Door
Sí
-
LINEAR Cooling
Sí
-
InstaView
Sí
MATERIAL Y ACABADO
-
Acabado (Puerta)
Acero negro mate
-
Metal fresh
Sí
-
Tipo tirador
Integrado
RENDIMIENTO
-
Tipo de Compresor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Consumo energético (kWh/año)
314
-
Potencia acústica (dB)
40
-
Potencia acústica (clase)
C
COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO
-
Compartimentos en puerta transparentes
6
-
Luz del frigorífico
LED(1)
-
Balda de cristal templado
1
-
Multi Air Flow
Sí
-
Balda plegable
Sí
-
Pure N Fresh
Sí
TECNOLOGÍA SMART
-
Smart Diagnosis
Sí
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Sí
COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR
-
Luz del congelador
LED(2)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
