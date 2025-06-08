Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Promoción de LG UltraGear del primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo, con 10 % de descuento del 28 de abril al 14 de mayo. Modelos mostrados: 32G810SA y el curvo 45GX950.

28 de abril - 14 de mayo

El primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo - Ahora con un 10% de descuento extra por oferta de lanzamiento

Sumérgete en una experiencia más inmersiva con el primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo y la máxima velocidad con 0,03ms (GtG) y Dual Mode (165/330Hz), adaptándose a cada juego en un clic.

* Basado en las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED (a diciembre de 2024), el LG 45GX950A es el único display OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

Banner promocional que destaca un 10 % de descuento, 3 años de garantía y envío gratuito para los modelos LG UltraGear 45GX950A, 27GX790A, 32G810SA, 27GS95QX, 32GS75QX, 27GS75QX.

Ventajas de comprar en LG

10% de descuento | 3 años de garantía | Financiación 0% hasta en 6 pagos | Envíos en 24/72 horas gratis

45GX950A, 27GX790A, 32G810SA, 27GS95QX, 32GS75QX, 27GS75QX

Descubre la nueva gama de monitores LG UltraGear

LG UltraGear 45GX950A, el primer monitor gaming OLED curvo 5K2K del mundo, mostrado en un escritorio con PC gamer y accesorios, con una vívida escena espacial en pantalla.

45GX950A

El primer monitor gaming
OLED 5K2K del mundo

El primer monitor gaming<br>OLED 5K2K del mundo

* Basado en las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED (a diciembre de 2024), el LG 45GX950A es el único display OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

Supera los límites del juego en 5K2K OLED

Vista frontal del monitor LG UltraGear 5K2K OLED con gráficos morados vibrantes y texto 5K2K en la plataforma.

21:9 5K2K OLED

Monitor gaming con carrera de motos a alta velocidad y respuesta ultrarrápida de 0.03 ms (GtG).

0.03 ms(GTG)

Configuración de juego que muestra dos juegos diferentes—un RPG de acción y uno de carreras—demostrando la capacidad de juego en modo dual.

Dual-mode Play

Primer plano de un cable DisplayPort 2.1 sobre un fondo dinámico de estelas de luz.

DisplayPort 2.1

Monitor gaming en un escritorio mostrando una escena de batalla fantástica, destacando 480Hz de refresco y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta.

27GX790A

Diseñado para ganar
– Juega con una impresionante tasa de refresco de 480Hz y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta

Diseñado para ganar<br>– Juega con una impresionante tasa de refresco de 480Hz y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta

　

Disfruta una impresionante tasa de refresco de 480Hz y 0,03ms (GtG) de respuesta

Pantalla OLED con tasa de refresco de 480Hz, mostrando un paisaje cósmico con planetas y un astronauta.

Display OLED de 480Hz

Configuración gamer con monitor brillante y teclado RGB, destacando iluminación Hexaglow sin marco.

HexaGlow sin Marco

Ondas de sonido visuales en tonos rojos que representan una experiencia de audio inmersiva.

Audio inmersivo

Iluminación LED RGB con patrones de humo colorido y dinámico.

Iluminación LED RGB

Monitor vertical LG UltraGear 32G810SA de 32 pulgadas 4K y 144 Hz en una configuración moderna de streaming, mostrando una sesión de juego en vivo con paneles de chat y control en pantalla.

32G810SA

El primer monitor gaming con
Smart TV webOS AI 

El primer monitor gaming con<br>Smart TV webOS AI

　

Smart 4K Power en una pantalla perfecta de 32 pulgadas

Monitor LG de 32 pulgadas que muestra un personaje de juego de fantasía en alta fidelidad con resolución 4K UHD vibrante.

Pantalla IPS 4K

Monitor LG UltraGear con una escena futurista de carreras de motos, destacando su fluida tasa de refresco de 144Hz.

Tasa 144Hz

Escena de batalla futurista en un monitor, con certificación VESA DisplayHDR 400 para un contraste y brillo intensos.

HDR 400 VESA

Íconos de servicios de streaming como Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV, destacando webOS 24 con integración de IA de LG.

OTT Streaming

*Se requiere suscripción a Disney+/ Netflix / Prime Video / Apple TV.

Especificaciones clave

　　　　

45GX950A

45" WUHD
5K2K (5120x2160)
21:9
Dual-Mode
(WUHD 165Hz / WFHD 330Hz)
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
Curvo WOLED(800R)
USB Type-C™(PD 90W)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
 
-
Más información

　　

32G810SA

32" UHD
3840x2160
16:9
144Hz Frecuencia de actualización
 
1ms GtG
DCI-P3 95%
IPS
USB Type-C™(PD 65W)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1 (with DSC)
USB 2.0 2dn
webOS24
Más información

　　

27GX790A

27" QHD
(2560x1440)
16:9
480Hz Frecuencia de actualización
 
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
OLED (non-curvo, flat)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort2.1 x1 (with DSC)
USB 3.0
 
-
Más información

　　　　

27GS95QX

27" QHD
(2560x1440)
16:9
240Hz Frecuencia de actualización
0.03ms GtG
DCI-P3 98.5%
OLED (non-curvo, flat)
HDMI™ 2.1 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1
USB 3.0 (1up/2dn)
4-pole H/P out DTS HP:X®
-
Más información

　　

32GS75QX

32" QHD
(2560x1440)
16:9
180Hz Frecuencia de actualización
1ms GtG
sRGB 99%(Typ.)
IPS
HDMI™ 2.0 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1
3-pole H/P Out
 
-
Más información

　　

27GS75QX

27" QHD
(2560x1440)
16:9
180Hz Frecuencia de actualización
1ms GtG
sRGB 99%(Typ.)
IPS
HDMI™ 2.0 x2
DisplayPort1.4 x1
3-pole H/P Out
 
-
Más información

Ventajas de comprar en LG

Iniciar sesión Registrarse

5% de descuento de bienvenida

Aplica el cupón en el pago para compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet).

10% de descuento por la compra de 2 o más productos

En compras a partir de 150€ (excepto portátiles y outlet)

Envíos gratis

Recibirás tu pedido coordinado por LG en un plazo estimado de 24-72 horas (días laborables)

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO