Lavadora Inverter Direct Drive 9kg, 1400, Clasificación D, Blanca, Serie 100
*LG ThinQ compatible con sistema operativo Android 7.0 o posterior y iOS 11.0 o posterior
RESUMEN
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
9
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)
1400
Todas las especificaciones
MATERIAL Y ACABADO
-
Color
Blanco
CAPACIDAD
-
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
9
PROGRAMAS
-
Algodón
Sí
-
Cuidado infantil
Sí
-
Delicado
Sí
-
Intensivo 60
Sí
-
Mixtos
Sí
-
Rápido 30
Sí
-
Lana (Lavado a mano/Lana)
Sí
-
Eco 40-60
Sí
-
Ropa deportiva
Sí
CONTROL Y PANTALLA
-
Tipo de pantalla
LED Display
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
6 Motion DD
Sí
-
Reinicio automático
Sí
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Sí
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)
600 x 850 x 550
-
Peso (kg)
60
ENERGÍA
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado)
D
OPCIONES ADICIONALES
-
Pitido Encendido/apagado
Sí
-
Bloqueo infantil
Sí
-
Finalización diferida
319 hrs
-
Prelavado
Sí
-
Aclarado + centrifugado
Sí
-
Temp.
Frío/20/30/40/60/95℃
FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO DE LAVADO)
-
Consumo de energía por 100 ciclos (kWh)
77
-
Clase de eficiencia energética
D
-
Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)
1400
-
Rendimiento del centrifugado: clase energética
B
-
Capacidad de lavado (kg)
9
-
Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)
48
FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO LAVADO+SECADO)
-
Nivel de ruido del secado (nivel de potencia acústica) (dBA)
76
TECNOLOGÍA SMART
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf