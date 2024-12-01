Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora Inverter Direct Drive 9kg, 1400, Clasificación D, Blanca, Serie 100
Grado de energía : ES
Lavadora Inverter Direct Drive 9kg, 1400, Clasificación D, Blanca, Serie 100

Grado de energía : ES
F4J3VY4W

Lavadora Inverter Direct Drive 9kg, 1400, Clasificación D, Blanca, Serie 100

F4J3VY4W
Menos vibración y ruido con Inverter Direct Drive

Máxima fiabilidad y durabilidad

10 años de garantía* en el motor Inverter Direct Drive™ El motor Direct Drive realiza tracción directa sobre el tambor de la lavadora, aumentado la estabilidad y durabilidad.
Ropa como lavada a mano con 6 Motion Direct Drive

Ropa como lavada a mano con 6 Motion Direct Drive

La única que lava y cuida la ropa dejándola como lavada a mano gracias a la eclusiva tecnología 6 motion Direct Drive™ 6 motion combina 6 movimientos del tambor, para maximizar el resultado de cada programa y adaptar el lavado a cada tipo de tejido.
Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis

Lavadoras con sistema autodiagnóstico
Acerca tu teléfono móvil a la lavadora y ésta transmitirá la incidencia al servicio técnico, ahorrándote tiempo y dinero.
*La capacidad máxima recomendada para cada programa de lavado puede diferir; consulte el manual del usuario para más información.
*LG ThinQ compatible con sistema operativo Android 7.0 o posterior y iOS 11.0 o posterior

*Solo aplicable al motor Inverter Direct Drive incluido en las lavadoras comercializadas: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 8 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 7 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

RESUMEN

CAPACIDAD
9 Kg
DIMENSIONES (Ancho x Alto x Fondo (mm) )
600 x 850 x 550
EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA
D
CARACTERÍSTICAS CLAVE
6 Motion Direct Drive™

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color

    Blanco

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9

PROGRAMAS

  • Algodón

  • Cuidado infantil

  • Delicado

  • Intensivo 60

  • Mixtos

  • Rápido 30

  • Lana (Lavado a mano/Lana)

  • Eco 40-60

  • Ropa deportiva

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED Display

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600 x 850 x 550

  • Peso (kg)

    60

ENERGÍA

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado)

    D

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Pitido Encendido/apagado

  • Bloqueo infantil

  • Finalización diferida

    319 hrs

  • Prelavado

  • Aclarado + centrifugado

  • Temp.

    Frío/20/30/40/60/95℃

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO DE LAVADO)

  • Consumo de energía por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    77

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    D

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: clase energética

    B

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    9

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    48

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO LAVADO+SECADO)

  • Nivel de ruido del secado (nivel de potencia acústica) (dBA)

    76

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    version 3.0

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

