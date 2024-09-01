We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Descubre más sobre las lavadoras y secadoras LG. Elige estilo y funcionalidad con nuestra gama de lavadoras eficientes. Las lavadoras LG ahorran energía y cuidan tu ropa para dejarla siempre impoluta. Las secadoras LG cuidan tu ropa gracias al secado a baja temperatura (60ºC), reduciendo su desgaste y evitando que los tejidos encojan.